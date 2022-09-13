Dubai: Food delivery service Deliveroo UAE has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent humanitarian establishment to support their ongoing ‘One Hand for Pakistan’ crisis relief initiative. Through a dedicated page on the Deliveroo app, customers can now make donations to contribute to the cause.
Users will be able to make contributions from today, Tuesday, until October 12 by donating any amount of their choice between Dh20 and Dh500. All funds raised will be donated to the individuals and families affected by the floods and severe weather conditions in Pakistan by Emirates Red Crescent.
Anis Harb, general manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “The tragedy in Pakistan is devastating, and we want to ensure that Pakistani individuals and families receive the help and support they urgently need. Through this initiative, we hope to make a difference to the lives of those impacted by this natural disaster. As a socially responsible company, Deliveroo UAE has always been committed to supporting our communities in the region.”
Mohammed Ahmad Al Yammahi from Emirates Red Crescent said: “Having a page dedicated to One Hand for Pakistan on the Deliveroo App is a great opportunity for customers in the UAE to do their part with the click of a button. With the help of Deliveroo, we hope to continue raising awareness for this cause and look forward to bringing the UAE community together to contribute to flood relief efforts for Pakistan.”