Dubai: UAE residents now have more ways to support flood victims in Pakistan. Apart from government-level channels announced earlier, community associations in the UAE have launched new campaigns to accept donations in cash and in-kind.

In an emergency appeal, Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has launched a campaign to raise donations for flood victims, in association with Dar Al Ber Society and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities.

The association said it decided to “mobilise our community to support our people back home in the wake of the catastrophic floods which have wreaked havoc in Pakistan”.

Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst humanitarian crises. With one-third of the country under water, the country is in a state of national emergency after the devastating floods claimed more than 1,200 lives – including many children – and affected 33 million individuals across all provinces. People have been displaced from their homes, left without shelter and have seen their livelihoods destroyed. Approval from authorities

Pointing this out, PAD has appealed to the community to donate in cash or in-kind for the flood-hit families through the campaign.

“Earlier, we had to send donations directly to Pakistan. In addition to that, we have launched the emergency relief appeal after receiving the approval from Dubai authorities,” a spokesperson of the association said.

The association has urged the community to donate the following items:

• Tents, mattresses, beds, sleeping bags

• Blankets, bedding/sheets, mosquito nets

• Dry rations (lentils, pulses, rice)

• New clothing and shoes/socks

• Hygiene essentials (soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, towels, sanitisers)

• Crockery (utensils, dishes)

Guidelines for donations

PAD said all donated items should be in brand new condition and old or used items are not allowed to be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the association’s premises in Oud Metha between 9am and 9pm daily.

Residents can also support those who became homeless in the floods by building a house. Those wishing to help build a house for the flood victims can contact the association. More details can be seen on the website of PAD.

Dr Faisel Ikram, president of PAD, requested the community to come forward and donate generously for the cause.

In a social media post, the association said people can also sponsor tents or tarpaulins ranging from Dh50 to Dh1,050. Cash donations will be accepted for sponsoring these items and food packages as well. Image Credit: Supplied

Reliable network

Dr Ikram said: “We urge you to contribute in every way you can and lend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters back home…Your contributions will be shipped to Pakistan through our reliable network on the ground and will ensure that the donated essentials are carefully supplied to the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.”

Dr Ikram also appreciated the sincere efforts of the Government of Dubai for kindly facilitating our campaign and accelerating flood relief efforts on the ground in Pakistan. “We also extend our request for support to the global community to help the resilient people of our country rise above during this critical hour,” he added.

In a social media post, the association said people can also sponsor tents or tarpaulins ranging from Dh50 to Dh1,050. Cash donations will be accepted for sponsoring these items and food packages as well.

PAD has also invited its members interested in volunteering to support the flood relief initiative.

Donations in Sharjah

Highlighting that Pakistan needs the community’s help during this difficult time, the Pakistan Social Centre in Sharjah has also launched a campaign to accept generous donations. The Centre is sending relief packages to Pakistan and invited community members to be part of the noble cause.

“We are accepting tents, dry food items, blankets, new clothing, linen, footwear, etc.,” the Centre said. Those interested in making donations or dropping off the items can contact the Centre.

Several countries including the UAE have offered millions of dirhams in relief aid to Pakistan.

How to donate

Dubai

Drop off location: Pakistan Association Dubai, Oud Metha

Drop off time: 9am-9pm

For more details, contact 050 7887923/050 508 3743/04 2305000

Sharjah

Drop off location: Pakistan Social Centre in Sharjah