Duba: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed urgent aid worth Dh50 million to provide relief to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.
The aid, which will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), will be in the form of direct food support to individuals and families affected by the massive floods that hit Pakistan. More than 1,136 people have so far been killed while millions have been displaced in the worst ever floods in Pakistan, WAM reported on Thursday. During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan.
Helping hand
The humanitarian initiative to provide urgent aid comes in line with the UAE’s keenness to extend a helping hand to support the needs of those affected by natural disasters and crises globally.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), established in 2015, combined under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian and developmental initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for more than 20 years. Today, it includes dozens of charitable initiatives and institutions that operate within five main areas: Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Communities.