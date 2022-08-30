Abu Dhabi: The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence is continuing its humanitarian operations in Pakistan, through the launch of a second airlift of humanitarian aid from the UAE.
The second batch of aid included further relief supplies, shelter material, humanitarian aid, food and medication for people affected by the floods.
The aid was dispatched as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The armed forces have dedicated military aircraft to transport the aid.
The provision of the UAE aid falls under the Article No.9 of the UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’, which considers foreign humanitarian aid an integral part of the country’s ethical commitment.