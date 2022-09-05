In a statement, the campaign said the meals were distributed in the form of instantly redeemable smart vouchers given to beneficiaries in collaboration with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP).

The One Billion Meals campaign is the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to underprivileged and vulnerable communities in 50 countries.

The contributions from the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with WFP, reached a broad segment of beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan creating a food safety net, the campaign said in a statement on Monday.

Providing food support to 40,109 persons in Jordan, the smart vouchers, sent to the beneficiaries’ mobile phones as electronic codes, allow beneficiaries to purchase the food they need from WFP-certified shops, groceries, and bakeries.

Refugee camps

“Our success in directly reaching the initiative’s beneficiaries in refugee camps in Jordan reflects our unique collaboration model with international partners since the launch of One Billion Meals. The initiative actively contributed to the global battle against hunger and malnutrition, which unfortunately threatens the lives of more than 828 million people across the globe. This act of solidarity aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the values of the people of the UAE, to extend a helping hand to all those in need wherever they may be,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, MBRGI director.

“The completion of the distributions in Jordan and reaching beneficiaries directly speaks volumes of the successful collaboration and coordination between MBRGI and WFP, which is embodied in the 3.6 million meals that reached refugee camps in Jordan,” she added.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the active role of the UAE’s community in supporting the humanitarian objectives of the One Billion Meals initiative, which underlines their ethical responsibility and culture of helping others.

Humanitarian goals

MBRGI involved the whole UAE community to support its charity and humanitarian goals. The One Billion Meals initiative is under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, which is one of five pillars for MBRGI initiatives and programmes.