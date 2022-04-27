Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the conclusion of the 1 Billion Meals initiative successfully, by achieving its goal in providing one billion meals to the disadvantaged and vulnerable in 50 countries.

His Highness stressed that the initiative reflects the values of the UAE and its people in supporting every individual in need, highlighting the collection of 600 million meals and thanking the contributors on their donations for the sake of poor and needy people, especially children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises around the world.

His Highness, tweeted through his official account on twitter, revealing his donation of 400 million meals for the initiative. He said: “Today we conclude the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative by collecting 600 million meals in less than one month.. Thanks to institutions, companies, businessmen and 320,000 individuals who contributed. Today, we announce a personal support of 400 million meals for the initiative to complete the one billion meals during this holy month of Ramadan.”

He added: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative reflects the values of the UAE.. Our people are benevolent, our society is generous, and we are keen to show solidarity with our fellow human beings facing hardships wherever they are.. Thanks to everyone who participated in the largest humanitarian initiative to provide food support for needy people in 50 countries.”

Influx of donations

Donations have flooded in from 320,868 benefactors through the initiative’s various donation channels, which include website, bank transfer, SMS and call centre. In addition to the four donation channels available to the public, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives collaborated with several partners on a series of remarkable events that have enabled the initiative to achieve this significant milestone in record time. These have included the Most Noble Numbers charity auctions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Giving Challenge, and the 1 Million Saved Meals Campaign.

The initiative’s overall goal was achieved through broad community engagement at various levels with individuals’ and companies’ donations, as well as moral support through digital platforms and social media, and the commencement of early distributions of food aid in 13 countries.

Wholehearted support

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, confirmed that achieving the 1 Billion Meals initiative’s goal in less than one month after its launch strengthens the UAE’s position as a global capital for charity and humanitarian work, from which a helping hand extends to those in need around the world, regardless of race, color, gender, or religious belief.

He said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative’s record results has exceeded expectations and confirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continues to advance its humanitarian mission globally. The initiative also underlines the UAE’s status as an effective contributor to international efforts to address and overcome humanitarian challenges.”

He added: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative, among other humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE, is a continuation of the legacy of our founding father and pioneer of charity and humanitarian work, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who had established a unique approach and method in promoting aspects of charity and humanitarian work. The initiative of feeding the undernourished and underprivileged, which coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan every year, evolved from 10 Million Meals two years ago to 100 Million Meals last year, until it expanded to become 1 Billion Meals this year, amidst a record turnout for contributions from philanthropists and benefactors.”

Al Gergawi highlighted that the 1 Billion Meals initiative’s record results reflect the depth of the values of giving, charity and generosity rooted in the UAE community. He also noted that the campaign would not have achieved these results without the support and directives of the wise leadership, or the efforts of the campaign’s partners, or the contributions of charitable people who united to achieve the noble goals of the initiative, most notably eradicating hunger and malnutrition globally by providing food security to hundreds of millions in 50 countries across the world.

Most Noble Numbers Charity Auctions

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special numbers in Dubai achieved Dh53 million. In addition, the Most Noble Numbers charity auctions in Abu Dhabi, organised in person as well as online, achieved Dh111 million. Proceeds from the whole series went to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

1 Million Saved Meals Campaign

In just two weeks, the 1 Million Saved Meals Campaign, organised by the UAE Food Bank to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative, exceeded its goal, collecting more than one million meals in cooperation with its partners from hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets in the country.

Giving Challenge

The Giving Challenge contributed by raising awareness of the 1 Billion Meals initiative and increasing donations through a digital portfolio of self-initiated mini-campaigns created by participating government entities, private companies, schools and educational institutions.

1 Billion Meals Initiative