Voting can be done at the Philippine Consulate, labour office in Deira and Satwa

Dubai

The Philippine Consulate-General is pulling out all the stops to accommodate all registered Filipino voters as they have less than two weeks left to cast their votes for the midterm Philippine elections this May.

Four voting areas have been assigned at the consulate and Philippine labour office in Al Ghusais, in Deira and in Satwa on different days from May 1 to 13, including weekends.

Voting is open at the Consulate from May 1 to 12 from 8am to 9pm, including weekends, and on May 13 from 6am to 2pm.

The Philippine labour office will accommodate voters on May 2 from 8am to 4pm and from May 5 to 9 from 8am to 4pm and on May 12 with the same timings.

Deira residents may take advantage of the field voting at Asiana Hotel in Muraqqabat on May 4 from 9am to 9pm, and on May 10 and 11.

Satwa residents may go to Chelsea Plaza Hotel from May 1 to May 11 from 12pm to 7pm.

Registered voters in Abu Dhabi may proceed to the embassy to cast their votes every day until May 12 from 9am to 5pm and on May 13 from 6am to 2pm.

There are 209,862 registered voters in Dubai and the northern emirates. A total of 318,862 Filipino voters are based in the UAE, which make up roughly 18 per cent of the 1.78 million Filipino voters worldwide.