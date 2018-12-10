We read articles and forwarded messages on such cases every other day and yet, we are ignorant. A small mistake from our side can lead to the loss of a life and it is not just the one life that we lose, the entire family’s life changes. Parents can often be too focussed on academic performance. We also need to train children to have the presence of mind to react to the things they see around them. A child can easily shrug off the responsibility in such a scenario, because they might not be able to do anything. Yet, if they are taught to think quickly and react, it can be the difference between life and death. Being able to take decisions in critical situations is something, I feel that parents in the UAE need to teach children, because our lives are usually so comfortable.