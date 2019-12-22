(Left to Right)Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson, Marketing, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector DCTCM and entities, Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG), and Chetan Karani, Secretary, Dubai Gold and Jewellery group, during the Unveiling the exclusive Jewellery for the 25th year of Dubai Shopping Festival(DSF) and launch the special edition of ‘ Dubai City of Gold Coin’ at Etihad museum in Dubai. 22nd December 2019. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

DUBAI: In celebration of 25 years of Dubai City of Gold and Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) in association with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) has unveiled a special ‘Dubai City of Gold’ commemorative coin and a new jewellery campaign for the upcoming festival.

The celebration will kick off on December 26 and will run until February 1, 2020, during which time 200 shoppers have a chance to win up to 3,000 of these special edition coins that are worth a total of Dh4 million.

A purchase of Dh500 from any participating jewellery outlet would grant customers one raffle coupon to participate in the daily draw. Shoppers can expect 75 special edition coins with five lucky winners being announced daily. Odds can increase after January 4 where every Saturday there will be eight winners taking home their share of golden coins.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said, “This year more than 200 retailers are participating in our campaign. DSF brings the entire industry on a common platform which helps to drive retail sales higher. Every year our gold promotion is one of the major highlights of the shopping festival. Increasing the base of daily winners could prove a major draw in growing shopper transactions during the promotional run and will also impact the overall sales positively.”

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group has long been giving valuable prizes at the Dubai Shopping Festival. Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, estimated that in the past 25 years, around 900kg of gold, worth Dh170 million, has been given away to customers.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson at Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said, “DSF is one of the most sought-after events which people from all over the world look forward to. The festival is based on three pillars - shopping, entertainment and winnings. The Dubai Shopping Festival and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group have once again announced an innovative promotional campaign to boost gold and jewellery sales and enhance Dubai’s position as a regional hub for jewellery shopping.”