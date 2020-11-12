Five days of festivities

In the north of India, Diwali is celebrated over five days. An architect and project manager from the northern state of Rajasthan, Umesh Agarwal (pictured above with family) says on the first day, called Dhanteras, people buy precious metals such as gold and silver to ward off bad luck and bring wealth and prosperity.

“People invest mainly in gold, diamonds and polki (uncut diamonds),” explains Sanjay Jethwani Partner, Meena Jewellers. “Trends in recent times have shifted from 22-carat jewellery to fancy 18-carat. But one aspect has remained unchanged over the years and that is of people investing in 24-carat gold bars during Dhanteras. It still remains the best form of investment.”

Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, says that while there is an enhanced demand for gold coins and bars as investments, traditional buyers prefer special festive and ethnic collections. “Our varied collections are available both in-store and online making it convenient for our customers to shop from the comfort of their homes.”

In addition to buying precious metals, Agarwal says the day is marked by prayers with one lit diya in the evening, placed at the entrance of the house, to ward off evil.

Chhoti Diwali, also called Roop Chaudas, is celebrated on the second day, where people apply ubtan, a body mask made of rose water, gram flour, turmeric and mustard oil. “Holy bath is taken before the sunrise,” he says. “In the evening, 11 diyas are lit as part of the rituals.”

On Diwali, the third and main day, the Agarwal family celebrates by preparing lots of food and sweets and decorating home and workplaces with flowers, lamps, lights and rangolis. “We perform prayers in the evening with the lighting of diyas, which is followed by bursting of firecrackers and family dinner. We then call our near and dear ones to wish them a happy Diwali.”

The next day is the Govardhan puja, where devotees of Lord Krishna worship the mountain Govardhan with annakut, a mountain of food. “Families build a small replica of Govardhan using cow dung or clay,” he says. “Delicious dishes are offered to Lord Krishna and then the blessed food is distributed to families.”

Diwali ends with Bhai Dooj. “It is a time when sisters pray to God for the longevity, well-being and prosperity of their beloved brothers and as a blessing apply tilak, a vermillion mark, on the forehead of their brothers,” adds Agarwal.