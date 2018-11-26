His statement that, “F.A.I.L. means first attempt in learning” is a wonderful guiding light. We students face a lot of issues in our daily life, particularly in school. Some of the challenges are quite tough, but these words of Dr Kalam have helped me overcome many challenges. Two years back, I, along with my best friend, wrote an exam, but we couldn’t pass it. Without losing hope, we strived harder and last year, both of us cleared the exam. I consider this as a great achievement. It was an exam written by 1,500 students all over the GCC and we were among the top 14 students.