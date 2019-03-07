Celebrating the ‘Human Spirit’ at Choithrams in the Year of Tolerance Choithrams, believes that differently-abled individuals can find unique and innovative solutions to challenges. Image Credit: Choithrams

Dubai: A group of differently-abled students from different nationalities recently worked as interns in Choithrams Retail store where they got to learn and perform experiential activities in the retail domain.

The internship programme held in January is Choithrams’ first in collaboration with Integreat Centre for Special Needs.

Through the programme, the students gained experience in stock management and merchandise planning in a fun learning environment. The programme included a scavenger hunt-like activity to read barcodes and replenish products, which got the students off to an exciting start for a new and enriching journey.

During the programme, the interns exhibited resilience, determination, positive attitude and teamwork. Each student worked independently and with a smile, and brought smiles on the lips of other employees as well, said Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams.

“This experience with differently-abled people gave our employees an opportunity to learn important things from the interns such as focus on the job, resilience and positive attitude. We look forward to many more such collaborative initiatives that celebrate the human spirit,” Warrier said.

By the end of the programme, the interns were well-versed in retail shop floor process management, an important milestone for the students, said Kiran Thakur, co-founder of Integreat Centre for Special Needs. The internship programme helped them in meeting their objectives successfully.