Apple is kicking off its Shot on iPhone Challenge for 2019, celebrating photographs captured on their devices.
From January 22 to February 7, the phone-maker is looking for outstanding photographs from around the world. A panel of judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos, to be announced in February. The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online.
To enter the challenge, participants are required to post their best photo taken on an iPhone to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag. In the image caption, note which model was used. Alternatively, you can also submit the photo in its highest resolution to shotoniphone@apple.com with the file format ‘firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.’
Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software. Submissions for photos ends on February 7. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.
Ten winning photos will be featured on Apple Newsroom, Apple’s Instagram channels, apple.com, in Apple retail stores, Apple WeChat, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Weibo accounts and billboards around the world. Winners will be notified on or about February 26, 2019.