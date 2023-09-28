A firm mattress is a good mattress is a misconception most customers possess when walking into a store to pick up a new product. Advances in mattress technology in past decades have allowed sweeping changes in how mattresses are put together today, ensuring the user gets a good night’s rest with little to no disruption in sleeping patterns.

Tech-enabled sleep

Mubashir Shaffi, Founder and Managing Director, The Mattress Store addresses some common misconceptions and the advantages technology has presented mattress manufactures in recent years. “The most common misconception is that you need a firm mattress to get the best support when you sleep, however, the level of innovation in mattress construction over the past 30 years has developed drastically and today, there is a mattress for everyone.

Mubashir Shaffi

"Today, mattresses are outfitted with features such as PolarTouch cooling covers to help optimise heat absorption, enhancing temperature regulation throughout the night. There is also the use of natural copper-infused Talalay latex for elevated pressure relief and contouring comfort. These are infused with the healing and anti-inflammatory properties of copper and fabric-wrapped coil support, and with a higher coil count for greater support and durability.”

Sulin Sugathan, Director, Royal Group of Companies, also dismisses the supposed connection between mattress and back pain. “Common misconceptions about mattresses and their impact on sleep patterns include the belief that mattresses are the primary cause of back pain when, in reality, factors such as health, age, and medical conditions are often the root causes.

Sulin Sugathan

“Another misconception is that mattresses must be replaced at regular intervals due to the accumulation of dust and bacteria. However, modern mattresses often come equipped with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-microbial properties, reducing the necessity for frequent replacements. These misunderstandings can lead to unnecessary expenses and misguided efforts to alleviate back pain and maintain sleep hygiene.”

Comfort and support

A good mattress may not essentially be the right mattress for you, with several factors contributing towards making a mattress just perfect for your sleep requirements.

“The right mattress for you will be the one that you find most comfortable and supportive,” says Shaffi. “Your body’s composition, posture, weight and height, will have an impact on what is the best mattress for you. The best way to determine that would be to go to the nearest The Mattress Store and have one of our sleep experts help navigate you through the selection process to find the right mattress suitable for your sleep needs.”

Sugathan on his part advises customers with allergies to look at mattresses with hypoallergenic properties. “It is essential for those with allergies or sensitivities to maintain a healthy and uninterrupted sleep environment, and a mattress with hypoallergenic properties offers excellent benefits.” He also stresses on the importance of mattresses providing firm edge support, which prevents sagging and allows for full mattress use, while noise reduction ensures a peaceful sleep. Sugathan also believes in aesthetic design.

“The appearance and design, though subjective, should align with your bedroom aesthetics. A trial period and warranty offered by reputable manufacturers further enhance the overall quality of a good mattress, allowing you to make an informed choice and protect your investment.”

Sugathan also refutes conventional thought that a medicated mattress is the way to go. “A medicated or semi-medicated mattress isn’t necessary for everyone. The choice of mattress ultimately depends on individual preferences, comfort levels, age, and specific medical conditions. Regular mattresses have advantages, such as a wide range of options to accommodate various sleep preferences and budgets. Therefore, while these mattresses offer specific benefits, choosing them over regular mattresses in all situations doesn’t necessarily make sense. The key is to select a mattress that aligns with your unique needs and comfort choices.”

Mattresses also have long life cycles, and while keeping it hygienic and clean is a prerogative, changing mattresses in timely fashion is also a good thing.

Change, the only constant

“Most experts believe that mattresses should be changed every 8-10 years,” says Shaffi. “The primary reason is not because of the construction of the mattress but rather because our bodies change during that period of time. What was comfortable and supportive for you when you were 20 may not be the same when you are 30. Since our bodies change, our mattresses may need to change accordingly.”