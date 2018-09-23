Diabetes is a chronic disease with the potential to affect all organs and organ systems. It is not commonly known, however, that diabetes can also even lead to substantial impairment of the brain function, a condition called diabetic encephalopathy.

The human brain is a sophisticated and sensitive organ, constantly depending on oxygen and blood sugar to sustain its complicated function. Hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels), as occasionally observed in diabetic patients, can immediately impact mood and thinking, or more severely lead to dizziness, unconsciousness or a coma. Symptoms may be severe and dangerous; however they usually can be reverted immediately by intake of glucose.

Hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar levels) over a long period — as seen in uncontrolled diabetes patients — can cause damage to the blood vessels of the brain. This over time can lead to impairment of the mental function, ranging from mild cognitive impairment to the development of end stage dementia. Several scientists also fond direct correlation between diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

Diabetics in their seventies have a 30 per cent higher impairment in mental function than non-diabetic patients. The ageing process of the brain is faster in diabetic patients in comparison to the healthy population.

The only measure to avoid cerebral manifestation or at least to delay the complication is to stick to the principles of a holistic modern diabetes management programme, based on three cornerstones.

Cornerstones of modern diabetes management

1. Modern medication for effective control of blood sugar, blood cholesterol and hypertension

2. Regular organ screening to assure early diagnosis of organ complication (kidney, eyes, skin, heart…)

3. Lifestyle changes, including regular physical exams, a healthy diet and refraining from smoking

However it is difficult for patients to coordinate all needed appointments without missing important follow-up visits or control exams.

We cordially invite you to join our Amber Diabetes Registry and our Amber Diabetes Patient Education Programme. As Amber Clinics considers the Diabetes Registry and interactive diabetes education a corporate social responsibility, attendance of both programmes are free of cost for everybody.

Please contact us if you have questions.

email: care@amberclinics.com

Phone: 050 153 0873

Amber Clinics: Al Rigga, International City

Al Noor Polyclinics: Deira and Satwa

Dr Joseph Polyclinic: Al Karama, Al Qusais