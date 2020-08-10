Dubai: The Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has reopened its doors with an eclectic mix of exciting staycation, dining and spa deals.
These deals include a splash-and-stay package, which offers a night stay for two, including breakfast as well as access to Wild Wadi for Dh350 a night. Or they can upgrade the stay with access to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Palm’s pristine pool and beach for Dh375 a night as well as breakfast.
Another staycation deal is a night for two, including brunch for two at Lah Lah and an addition of four post-brunch beverages for Dh899 per couple.
Teachers get it too
There’s even a special deal for teachers. Before the school year starts, they can make the most of the school break with a brunch and overnight stay for two, including two pool-side pre-brunch beverages each. That's all available for Dh650 a night, with breakfast.