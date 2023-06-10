Dubai: On Saturday (June 10), the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Manchester City beat defending champs Real Madrid for their spot in the final while Inter Milan beat AC Milan in the semi-finals.

A man takes a picture of a giant replica of the Champions League soccer ball at Taksim Square on June 9, 2023 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City Image Credit: AFP

Catch the final game of the season at venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, many of which have set up large screens and special packages for football fans. The kick-off is at 11pm UAE time.

Bookings are mandatory at most of these venues, so call and confirm availability before making your plans.

Free screening at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Enjoy this free screening event in Abu Dhabi held by Manchester City, which will feature a large screen for a great viewing experience, pre-game entertainment, and fun activities. Though free, fans will have to register early to be able to enter the screening area.

Location: Town Square, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Spike Bar, Dubai

With a special package for groups starting at Dh395 which includes food and beverages, you can head to this venue with friends on Saturday to enjoy a live screening of the game.

Location: Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club

Cooper’s, Abu Dhabi

With huge outdoor and indoor screens, this is a go-to bar in Abu Dhabi for major sports events. They will be screening the final live on Saturday.

Location: Cooper’s Bar and Restaurant, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

QDs, Dubai

Don’t worry about the summer heat at this outdoor venue as they have tented up for the season and are offering UEFA Final screening packages starting from Dh222, which includes food and beverages.

Location: QDs, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Resort

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (R) with Manchester triker Erling Haaland during a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

McGettigan’s, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

This Irish pub chain will be screening the finals across its various locations with special offers for fans of both sides.

Location: Across the UAE

Lakeview, Dubai

This venue has both indoor and outdoor options for football fans and overlooks lush golf courses in Deira.

Location: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Resort

The Sportsman’s Arms, Abu Dhabi

This American-Irish outlet is a popular location for those who love the sports pub vibe. The bar has nine screens for live streaming major sporting events. They even have special deals, starting at Dh99.

Location: The Sportsman’s Arms, Zayed Sports City

Inter Milan players take part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Kickers Sports Bar, Dubai

This sports bar in Dubai Sports City has become a regular haunt for football lovers after having opened in 2015. The best part of enjoying football here is looking out at the floodlit pitches of the Football Academy.

Location: Kickers Sports Bar, Dubai Sports City

Velocity, Abu Dhabi

This bar claims to have two of Abu Dhabi’s largest screens, out of 38 screens on the property. You can kick-off your screening party celebrations with Dh50.

Location: Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi

Bridgewater Tavern, Dubai

This bar at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai promises live sports on huge screens along with pub-style grub.

Location: Bridgewater Tavern at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Offside Sports Bar, Dubai

The Offside Sports Bar in Dubai boasts a 200-inch huge screen, considered the biggest in the JBR area, and over 20 smaller screens – you won’t be missing any of the action no matter where you sit.

Location: Offside Sports Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel on The Walk

Underground Pub, Dubai

This bar resembles a London Underground station, with red-brick interior and general darkness. If you plan to watch the game solo, you’ll be sure to find like-minded fans here.