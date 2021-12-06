With just a month left for the New Year, here's when to expect your next day off

Illustrative image Image Credit: Namsheed Kandathil/Gulf News reader

Dubai: With just weeks left for the New Year, the year of long weekends is coming to an end.

UAE has unified public holidays for public and private sector employees which are often confirmed closer to the date. However, based on some calculations we could give you approximate dates for when you should plan your break in 2022.

January 1, 2022

As always New Year's Day is a holiday but for many residents this might be a day off already as January 1 in 2022 falls on a Saturday. If you work on Saturdays, this means you'll get two days off and can truly enjoy the amazing NYE parties and celebrations that the UAE is known for.

Eid Al Fitr

Eid holidays in the UAE are confirmed based on the moon-sighting tradition. The dates as per the Islamic Hijri calendar are from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

Based on calculations at this time, the corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are from April 30 (Saturday) to May 4 (Wednesday), 2022. This could mean a very long weekend off for residents (6 days). You will get at least four days of the working week off. The actual dates will be announced the government closer to Eid.

Arafat Day

Taking place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or the pilgrimage. In 2022, this day as per the Islamic calendar would fall on a Friday. 9 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443 is expected to fall on July 8, 2022.

Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is observed on the day after Arafat Day, marking the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Mecca. The Hijri calendar dates for this holiday are 10 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443, which corresponds to July 9 (Saturday) to 11 (Monday), 2022. This would mean another long weekend (4 days).

Hijri New Year

Marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444, this holiday is expected to fall on Saturday, July 30, 2022. If you work on saturdays, this can give you that much-needed extra day off.

Prophet Mohammad's birthday

The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi. In 2022, this holiday falls on a Saturday - October 8.

December 1 to 3

The UAE observes Commemoration Day on December 1 and it is marked by a day off for employees in the country. This is followed by National day celebrations on December 2 and 3. In 2022, December 1 is a Thursday so you are likely to get a three-day weekend.