Address Grand Creek Harbour

Book your escape this week (November 16-25) to enjoy 40 per cent off on your stay at this property. Booking during this window guarantees a 40 per cent discount on the best available room rates across room types. You can book ahead for stays between November 16 and September 30, 2024.

Address Grand Creek Harbour Image Credit: Supplied

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

This UAQ property is offering 25 per cent off on room bookings all the way until April 30,2024. This comfortably covers stays for over 6 months – so plan a comprehensive UAQ trip to enjoy the emirate.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

This family-oriented resort in Dubai is offering discounted room prices of up to 20 per cent off for the UAE National Day weekend and guests can also enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Located on Al Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr offers an ultra-all-inclusive UAE National Day weekend including local arts and craft workshops, a traditional buffet dinner and entertainment by local artists.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr Image Credit: Rixos

You can also enjoy camel rides and falcon photo opportunities. The rates for this all-inclusive and immersive National Day offer starts at Dh1,099 for two.

OTHER OFFERS AND DEALS

Afternoon tea at Raffles the Palm

For a special afternoon tea, you can head to Blüthner Hall, featuring a set menu curated for the occasion with popular Arabian sweets and savoury items. These include falafel on sesame bun, hummus-date sandwich, duo muhammara sandwich, baba ganoush and grilled halloumi ciabatta, and lobster roll zaatar. Sweet delicacies include luqaimat, mahalabia, umm ali, osh el bulbul, dates mamool, and warbat kashta. The experience is priced at Dh220 per person and Dh425 per couple.

Luxurious spa session at One&Only

Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm has a 150-minute spa package exclusively designed for the occasion. The three stages of the session include a body exfoliation, using milk scrub with rice powder for clear and refined skin, followed by a massage with green ice bubbles to boost energy and relieve muscle tension. A treatment called the Ultimate Black Orchid Age Reverse Treatment completes the pampering session. The package, creatively named the ‘Spirit of Joy’, is available until 20 December and is priced at Dh1,600 per person.

Emirati-themed afternoon tea in RAK

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA is celebrating the UAE National Weekend with a themed afternoon tea. From December 1 to 7, the resort’s lobby lounge Ramsa Lounge will host guests for an Emirati-themed afternoon tea, priced at Dh150 for two. This experience will feature local date scones, and an Emirati delight (almond frangipane, Emirati saffron, and local honey mousse, date sponge), with all pastries decorated in the colours of the UAE flag.

Food tour through Old Dubai

A lane in Al Fahidi, part of the Old Dubai neighbourhoods.

Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures have joined hands to set up a food adventure through the streets of Old Dubai. You can enjoy Iranian bread, Indian snacks, Yemeni delicacies and nostalgic Dubai treats as you explore Dubai's culinary heritage and cultural diversity. The slot costs Dh175 per person and tours are available on November 30 and December 1.