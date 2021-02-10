Our guide will help you plan the perfect date with your special someone on Valentine’s Day

Ossiano at Atlantis, the Palm, has a nine-course set menu for Valentine’s Day Image Credit: Supplied

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm

If you want to go big this Valentine’s Day, it’s pretty hard to beat this underwater fine dining venue. Located within Dubai’s bustling Atlantis, The Palm hotel, here stingrays and sharks glide past your table as you indulge in its delicious range of seafood and meat plates. Ossiano has a nine-course set menu for Valentine’s Day, starting with oysters, then smoked salmon and cauliflower, followed by its sublime scallop tartare; foie gras terrine; artichoke and black truffle velouté; sardine rillette; and roasted veal rack. You will also be treated to a selection of Ossiano’s signature desserts. The premium package includes a Tiffany & Co rose gold bracelet for her.

Details 6pm-10pm; packages range from Dh4,000 to Dh25,000 per couple

Call 04 426 1000

Le Café, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Whether you choose an indoor table or prefer al fresco, this chic café, overlooking the greenery of the Palace and the city skyline, is a great place to spend an afternoon with your loved one. The menu features traditional finger sandwiches, warm and buttery scones, and delicate desserts along with a wide tea selection. Highlights are lobster and caviar, and laugen roll caprese.

Details Dh485 per couple with soft beverages and Dh735 per couple with a bottle of bubble

Call 02 690 8888

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

With stunning views of the city skyline from the 68th floor and an elaborate menu, this is one of Dubai’s favourite steakhouses. Savour the finest heritage breed beef from a five-course set menu that has been specially curated for the evening.

Details 6pm to 12am; Dh995 for a table by the window; à la carte dining is available with a minimum spend of Dh450 and Dh500 for a table by the window

Call 04 414 3000

Cipriani Yas Island

This popular Italian fine dining venue in Abu Dhabi is well known for its stunning waterfront views, upscale décor and innovative dishes. For Valentine’s Day, guests will be able to select dishes from a specially curated set menu or an exquisite à la carte menu. Highlights from the set menu include octopus salad, risotto with prawns and asparagus, spinach and ricotta ravioli, herb crusted rack of lamb, and strawberry vanilla meringue.

Details 6pm - 12am; Dh495 per person (set menu)

Call 02 657 5400

Pachaylen, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Feast on aromatic curries and flavourful salads in an intimate setting at this Thai restaurant, offering a four-course set menu this Valentine’s Day. Start with green papaya salad and Tom Yum soup. Next, opt for green curry and chilli Pad Thai for the mains and end your meal with traditional Thai desserts.

Details February 12 and 14; 7pm - 11pm; Dh395 per couple with soft beverages and Dh495 per couple with house beverages

Call 056 503 5121

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

If all-out glamour is your way of impressing your partner, this warm and inviting beachside brasserie should be on your list. Ask for a table on the secluded candlelit terrace and enjoy a three-course menu featuring a tempting array of Mediterranean dishes. The real showstoppers are poached duck foie gras with pistachio, quince marmalade and toasted brioche, côte de veau, served with creamy polenta, spring onion and tomato confite, and grilled sea scallop.

Details Dh350 per person with soft drinks and Dh500 per person with bubbly

Call 04 777 2233

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort

This popular address boasts a scenic location in Fujairah, surrounded by mountains and the sea. Enjoy a quiet evening under the stars on Valentine’s Day, as the resort creates an intimate set-up for couples, while delivering a range of hearty fare. Its four-course menu has classic recipes such as New Zealand trout ceviche, seabass with pickled beetroot and beurre blanc sauce, lamb chops, Angus beef tenderloin, wild mushrooms and potato shepherd’s pie, and red velvet cake and rose kulfi.

Details From 5.30pm onwards; Dh799

Call 09 244 9000

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

The signature Indian restaurant at Taj Dubai offers a soul-soothing, six-course menu comprising kebabs, curries and desserts, crafted by Chef Ajay Negi. Expect to find an extensive choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, such as Camembert paneer tikka, sarson soya potli, tandoori mustard seabass, lamb galouti, saffron paratha, chicken xacuti, lychee masala, and dum rasgoola curry. Be sure to taste its red velvet cheesecake and gulab jamun, a perfect ending to a scrumptious dining experience.

Details 6pm-12am; Dh699

Call 04 438 3100

Bab Al Shams

A night out at this desert resort always guarantees a memorable experience. Add to this gourmet treats, a bonfire under the shimmering night sky, bubbly and roses, and you know why we are recommending this venue for Valentine’s Day. The four-course set menu at Sunset Point has burrata, vichyssoise soup, beef tenderloin, pan-seared seabass and desserts.

Details 7pm-11pm; Dh1,200 per couple

Call 04 809 6194

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel

Instead of a romantic dinner, do breakfast this year. With its art deco aesthetics, time-tested classic menu and attentive service, Café Society in Dubai Marina has everything to make your morning unforgettable. It has a special breakfast menu for Valentine’s Day featuring Eggs Benedict in pink sauce; heart-shaped strawberry pancakes with fresh berries and hot chocolate sauce, hot beverages and more.

Details From 9am; Dh250 per couple

Call 04 318 3755

2 unique experiences to try in Dubai

Savour this Dh1,000 biryani

If you have cash to flash, head to DIFC’s newly opened Indian bar and eatery, Bombay Borough and indulge in its Royal Gold Biryani, enriched with unique Indian spices and 23 karat edible gold. Priced at Dh1,000, this extravagant platter features lamb seekh kebabs and chicken kebabs, lamb chops, koftas, and chicken roast, served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. Call 04 327 1555 for reservation

Fly high on love

