Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Baja fish tacos at Tribeca Cinco de Mayo Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Mega Sale

Flash sale offering discounts in select stores at Mushrif Mall across selected brands, from 10am until 11pm tomorrow. Select shops will operate through the 24 hour period. An experiential stage show will also take place from 11pm to 3am. mushrifmall.com

Utkarsha 2019

Celebrate Utkal Divas by Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi(OSA – Odia Speaking Families in Abu Dhabi) showcasing in-house talents, performances by guest artists Soma, Bidu and Elina from Odisha (Indian State), Felicitation to Padma Shree recipient Devarapalli Surya Prakash Rao. Free for members of the group at Abu Dhabi Theatre, Near Marina Mall, 10am-5pm. facebook.com/ OdiaSamaj@Konnect

DUBAI

Musical brothers Salim-Sulaiman Live

Bollywood Parks is hosting the Indian musical duo at the Rajmahal Theatre. The duo will entertain guests with a fusion performance along with Rajasthani folk musicians. Playback singers Bhoomi Trivedi, Vipul Mehta and Raj Pandit will also be on stage. Tickets Dh49 for the concert only. Performance is included in the price of the standard ticket to the themepark of Dh99. Buffet dinner will be available at Dh24. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Park Street Brunch

The Dubai group Park Street Band, known for their covers of hit Bengali, as well as English songs, will perform at the Park Street Brunch, celebrating all things Bengali, from music to food inspired by Kolkata’s famed Park Street. At Club Everest, Astoria Hotel, Bur Dubai, 1.30pm. Music artists Rishi Chanda (Parash Pathor, Hip Pocket) and Chiradeep Lahiri (Parash Pathor, Krosswindz) along with Dubai based nightingale star Nishita Charles will also join the party. Food and beverage packages start at Dh49. Call 04-3291772

Zhara Festival 2019

The international music festival, presented by Zhara TV and Berin Iglesias Art, will host Russian, Azerbaijani and Ukrainian artists – Grigory Leps, Emin, Vremya I Steklo, Leonid Agutin, Valeriya, Ivanushki International, Maruv, Artik & Asti, Alexandr Panayotov, Olga Buzova, Albina Janabaeva, Slava, Rodriguezzz, Julianna Karaulova and Elina Chaga. At Azure Beach Dubai. Doors open at 6.30pm, with performances from 8pm. Tickets from Dh400. azure-beach.com

Cinco De Mayo

Celebrate the Mexican festival with true Latin American fervour.

■ At Zoco in Al Habtoor City indulge in a brunch feast while grooving to the tunes of a live Mariachi Duo. Chef Manuel Sanchez will be cooking age-old traditional Mexican creations of his own, while you enjoy traditional beverages from 12.30-4pm. Call 04-4370044.

■ At Muchachas in Holiday Inn Express it’s Mextravaganza with a special edition of the romantic More Amor. Call 04-3275878.

■ Tribeca is draping its walls with Mexican buntings and firing up the tortillas for a limited- edition Cinco de Mayo brunch, from 1-5pm and 7-11pm. At JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR. Dh225 with soft beverages, Dh349 for the house package and Dh399 for the premium package. Call 050-3456067.

■ At Palapa, The Pointe, mark the occasion feasting on a menu of authentic Mexican and seafood bites, dulce treats and free-flowing beverages with the Friday brunch. Get some moves with the salsa instructors coming alive to live music. Dh165 for the soft package and Dh255 for the house package, 12-4pm. Call 04-568 4657

Afrocentric Closing Party

Queen of soulful South African House music Monique Bingham will be closing the season at Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk. Resident DJs GB and Cory Centric will be on support playing South African House classics as well as present day hits. Doors open 8pm, free before 10pm, Dh50 thereafter.

Call 058-5080860

Red Party

The signature celebration takes places once a year in every Nikki Beach location in Europe. Guests enjoy a day of poolside indulgence with high-energy beats and global-inspired cuisine. An afternoon of Flamenco-themed fun while resident DJs Mademoiselle Sabah, Alexis Nohra and Mert Yenidunya, weaving track after track from 12-9pm. At Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah. Call 04-3766162.

The Half Hours: 3 Comedy Specials!

To mark Dubomedy’s 11th birthday, they launch a new series celebrating their diverse alumni as they debut 30-minute Stand-up Comedy Specials. The performance will feature brand-new specials by Mish’al Eskander, Sundeep Fernandes and Liz Bains. Co-hosted by Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione. At Gate Avenue, DIFC Pop-up, 7.30pm. Ages 13+ . Free, register by emailing rsvp@dubomedy.com with your names and number of guests.

‘Dil Hi To Hai’

Theatrical representation based on the life and works of the renowned Indian poet Mirza Ghalib, showcased through ghazals and fusion kathak infused into theatre. At Emirates International School Auditorium. Ticket from Dh50, doors opn at 6pm, show at 7.30pm. Call 058-5391231. qtickets.com

FootVolley Tournament

Wavebreaker Beach Club will host the team sport that demands excellent balance, ball control, focus and quick reflexes. Open for everyone – children or adults, go alone or take your team. Dh100 participation including beach access, 20 per cent discount on food and beverages, 9.30am to sunset. Call 050-9471898

Russian Music Fest: Rock Legends in Dubai

Masters of Russian rock Kipelov, Nogu Svelo, Chaif, Crossroadz and Zemlyane will perform for the first time in Dubai at the music festival at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Experience a diverse range of Russian rock music, from heavy metal to classic rock. Tickets start from Dh195. Doors open at 6.30pm, concert at 7.30pm. Call 050-7686418. mpremiere.com

Knockout Night

An adrenaline pumping night bringing together 30 martial arts specialists for 15 bouts of high energy fights and a celebrity audience including YouTube sensation KSI and British professional boxer Amir Iqbal Khan. at Five Palm Jumeirah, 7pm. Tickets start from Dh500. Fights will also be live streamed on Fite TV. knockout.ae

Kickers Anniversary

Celebrate the 4th anniversary of Kickers, Dubai Sports Village. Celebrate for a marathon 14 hours from 12pm until 2am, with beverages starting from Dh10, unlimited food on offer as DJ Trina entertains until 5pm, followed by a live band from 6-9pm, and a closing set by DJ Joe. dsc.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Mayfest 2019

A musical extravaganza featuring a multitude of acts and performances from sundown and beyond. Today, rave to the beats of French DJ and singer Willy William (pictured). Pre-party at the foam party an enjoy mixes, stage shows and a hearty flow of beverages. Concert from 10pm onwards following which guests can head to Club Inferno with DJs Baur and Nejtrino taking over. Tomorrow, theres a pink pool party lined up, followed by a masquerade party. Call 07-2020000