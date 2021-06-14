Dubai: For the first time, The View at The Palm, the 360 observation deck, is hosting weekly yoga sessions with 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, every Tuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am.
In partnership with Core Direction, one of Dubai’s leading fitness, health and wellness companies, yogis can now find their zen at a 60-minute vinyasa yoga session at the observation deck on level 52 at The Palm Tower.
Towering at 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah, Level 52 is home to the observatory deck with spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline and the island itself.
For Dh149 per person, guests can practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques from the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah.
The sessions will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety regulations including two-metre social distancing norms and sanitizing protocols.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive at 6:30am to set up and enjoy the remarkable views before the yoga experience commences, and to visit Nakheel Mall, which is directly connected to The View, for breakfast once the session ends.
Park at Nakheel Mall for easy, instant access to The View. You need to register online.
About The View
The View at The Palm is a stunning observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, which opened its doors to the public on April 7, 2021. Visitors can purchase their tickets and experience the Palm Jumeirah by embarking on an interactive journey to understand the rich history of this island.
Key info:
Location: Level 52 - Observation Deck, The View at The Palm
Price: Dh149 per person
When: EveryTuesday and Friday from 7am to 8am