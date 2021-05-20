1 of 6
This year every single holiday is attached to a weekend which means that we will get to benefit from an extra-long public holiday. This is why we call 2021 the year of the long weekend.
ARAFAT DAY AND EID AL ADHA: The next holiday in the UAE will be Arafat Day followed immediately by Eid Al Adha. According to the UAE government portal, the public holiday will most likely take place from Monday July 19 until Thursday July 22. This gives residents a whopping 6-day long weekend.
HIJRI NEW YEAR: The next public holiday for residents takes place in August. It is the celebration of the Islamic New Year. This one-day celebration is set to take place on August 12, which is a Thursday. This means yet another long weekend for UAE residents. The one-day celebration marks the migration of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) from Makkah to Madinah.
PROPHET MOHAMMED'S BIRTHDAY (PBUH): Next up is Prophet Mohammed's Birthday, which is a one-day holiday. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid a Nabawi. It is expected to fall on Thursday, October 21. Another long weekend for UAE residents!
COMMEMORATION DAY: It is a one-day holiday, to honour Emiratis who have died fighting for and defending their country. Commemoration Day will take place on December 1, which is a Wednesday.
NATIONAL DAY: The last holiday of 2021 will be UAE National Day, which takes place on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3. Combined with Commemoration Day, we will benefit from a four-day long weekend.
