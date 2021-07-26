Open daily from 8pm and on Fridays from 1pm, guests can sample internationally inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails while enjoying an exhilarating entertainment program of live shows and performances.
Located on the hotel’s ground floor and accessed via its own designated street entrance, guests are greeted by a large foyer before riding the glass elevator to the main venue. Behind the blue velvet curtains there are white and grey marble and burgundy walls.
Cue’s menu features globally inspired dishes, some of which are theatrically served at the table, including a Mediterranean salt-crusted sea bass and a Flame Grilled Wagyu Tomahawk Steak. CUE’s Burrata and Pecorino Gyozas, Baked Feta Cheese and Spinach Pie are among a delightful collection of starters to share. Those after a lighter option are treated to a wide selection of salads including Grilled Octopus and Goat’s Cheese in a walnut crust. The dessert menu features a Mango Dome Sorbet topped with cotton candy as well as a variety of artisanal ice creams and sorbets. Cue also serves an extensive beverage list and a shisha selection.
Expect entertainment like aerial performances and heated fire shows. Bespoke shows will take place nightly not only centre stage, but all around the venue.
Weekly offerings will include Ladies Night on Tuesdays and Saturday from Dh120, a Night Brunch on Wednesday priced at Dh180 for ladies and Dh220 for gents. A Friday brunch starting from Dh199 per person.
Location: Cue Dubai, Ground Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Trade Centre 1, Sheikh Zayed Road
Prices: Dishes from Dh55
When: Open from Saturday to Thursday: 8pm to 2am and Friday from 1pm to 2am