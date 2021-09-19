Pop culture fans can get ready to enjoy awesome, out-of-this-world thrills next year, as the region’s most popular film and comic convention is set to take place in Abu Dhabi for the very first time.
The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) will bring its tenth edition to the UAE capital in March 2022, with the event organised by Informa and held with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
Middle East Film & Comic Con will run across three days in March 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where a host of international A-listers from the silver screen and streaming services will gather for VIP meet-and-greets, insightful talks, interviews, and other thrilling event activations.
Over the last decade, MEFCC has become a wildly popular event in the region, offering an exciting festival experience for everyone, from families to millennials, from Gen Zs to collectors and everyone in-between. Convention-goers will be able to enjoy meeting their favourite pop culture icons, local and international artists, cosplay parades and entertainment acts from Anime bands to alternative rock groups.
Previous editions have seen the likes of Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Benedict Wong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ezra Miller, Iwan Rheon, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Gillian Anderson and William Shatner flown in for the event, and 2022 is set to be the best yet with superstar appearances soon to be announced.
MEFCC will be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard, which will run in parallel with the emirate’s own stringent safety protocols. As the world’s leading event’s organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of precautionary measures to provided.
Tickets for the event will go on sale later this year.