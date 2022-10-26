Abu Dhabi: Qasr Al Watan, the Palace of the Nation, announced their new evening entertainment for visitors - the Palace in Motion light and sound show. With the cooler months upon us, it is a great time to head to this attraction.
The spectacular audiovisual display projects onto the facade of the Palace to tell a story in three acts, with an accompanying narration that tells the visual story of the UAE’s past, present, and future.
The Palace in Motion’s original performance consists of one of the largest projection installations in the Middle East, with fifty-two projectors lit onto the exterior of the Palace’s walls.
The show punctuates visual developments and supports the narrative and the sound of traditional Emirati instruments playing with futuristic twists and cutting-edge visuals to contribute to the immersive nature of the performance.
The Palace in Motion light and sound show is a great way to end the day exploring the Palace, and a great way to start the evening for those who came specifically for the show. The show will start at 7pm daily.