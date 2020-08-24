DIFC restaurant lounge and café, Intersect By Lexus- Dubai has recently launched its new menu. Head chef Robert Stevens, has included quintessential dishes crafted with ingredients sourced from around the world, which include slow cooked beef ragout Lasagna and Pure Black Angus Ribeye. Dishes come in both small and large plates designed to share.
The menu begins offers a healthy and refreshing Carrot Ginger soup or a creamy Roasted Tomato Soup, as well as Burrata, Soba Noodles as started options. Those looking for lighter bites for lunch can go for sandwiches, which include a Wagyu Burger with Cheddar cheese, smoked paprika mayonnaise and sweet potato chips, or a 36 Hours Braised Short Ribs Sandwich with sundried tomato paste, Sauerkraut and dill pickled cucumber. Some of the larger offerings include a traditional Butter Chicken with saffron rice, raita and rice chips with Halibut and Salmon served with a French fish Velouté sauce and edamame.
The menu also caters to vegetarians and plant-based eaters through a selection of meticulous dishes such as Miso Braised Portobello Mushroom, Homemade Tofu and Roasted Cauliflower that is served with almond and brown butter purée and burnt leek.
Desserts include the Basque Cheesecake served with zesty blueberries and Chocolate Flourless Cake topped with caramelised popcorn.
The venue also offers a business lunch, which takes place between 12pm to 4pm and is priced at Dh90 for two courses and Dh110 for three. The menu offers complimentary side dishes
Key info:
Location: DIFC Gate Village
Cost: Approximately Dh220 for two
Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 6pm