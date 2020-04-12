Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For the first time, LPM Restaurant and Bar will be offering their cuisine to loyal fans - and newcomers alike - for home delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. LPM is known for its light and fresh French Mediterranean menu.

The specially curated delivery menu will include signature dishes such as burrata with tomatoes and basil, warm prawns in olive oil, grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine, roast baby chicken marinated in lemon, vanilla cheesecake and a selection of make at home mocktails. All dishes will be served in eco-friendly, biodegradable take-out containers.

Guests will be able to create their own LPM experience at home, with each delivery to include the restaurant’s trademark table décor – a bottle of olive oil, tomato, lemon and freshly baked baguette. To represent the artwork on the restaurant walls, orders will be delivered in a canvas tote, with each sustainable bag hand painted by a member of the team. A playlist will also be available on Spotify ‘LPM - La Vie en Rosé’, to bring the vibrant French Rivera atmosphere into homes.