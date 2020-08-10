Dubai: Avli by tashas is launching a selection of new seasonal dishes that can be sampled for lunch or dinner for the lazy days of summer. Each of the dishes represents the playful spirit of Greece, incorporating fresh and light ingredients.
As business continues to return to the DIFC, those looking for an efficient weekday lunch option can enjoy summer dishes in the Lunch Set-Menu for a midday pick me up, featuring a selection of starters and mains.
The latest additions to the menu are perfect for a laid-back lunch or relaxed evening in a restaurant that will remind you of the open-air courtyards by the Mediterranean. The dining journey starts with a selection of starters, including Beef Tartare with Koulouri Wafers; cured beef with flavours of a classic tartare and finished with kalamata olives and grated graviera, or Loukouma Bombes; a reimagined and savoury take on Loukoumades, stuffed with crab, mozzarella cheese and finished with sweet honey butter and graveria. Mains feature a sophisticated selection including a Baby Marrow and Buttered Leek Tart; topped with herb crème fraiche and served with a crisp asparagus and fennel salad and Octopus Stifado; slow-braised octopus in a green olive and tomato ragu served alongside creamy semolina.
For a sweet and refreshing end to the meal, guests can enjoy Portokalopita; a zesty orange and filo tart served with vanilla ice cream and an orange and vanilla syrup, or devour the Loukoumades; topped with hazelnut dust, honey and cinnamon sugar.
In the adjoining Galaxy Bar, the venue transforms into a private dining room for guests to spend their summer nights in an exclusive and seductive journey under the stars. With world-class cocktails and a vibrant soundscape to match, guests can indulge in a personalized showcase of the authentic Avli menu.
Key info:
Location: DIFC Gate Village
Time: 12pm to 4PM
Price: Dh120 per person