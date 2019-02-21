If you are someone who loves food but does not love spending too much on food, things like set menus and business lunches are the perfect way to dine at expensive restaurants in Dubai for less.
With Dubai Restaurant Week currently underway, this becomes one of those great opportunities to have a fancy three-course meal without breaking the bank.
As part of the ongoing Dubai Food Festival, these three-course meal deals are being offered at 21 participating restaurants. The promotions will continue until March 2 across the city, costing Dh199 per person, without beverages.
Last year, 15 restaurants participated in Dubai Restaurant Week; while this year’s event will see 21 restaurants take part, including a three-course meal at one of Burj Al Arab’s oceanfront restaurants.
The offer at all the restaurants includes an appetiser, a main course and dessert. The best thing to do in order to really benefit from tasting all the food is to go as a larger group and order one of each dish and just have a big sharing experience.
How it works
For Dubai Restaurant Week, you do not choose your dish from the regular menu; the restaurants usually design a special menu for the duration. You are offered to choose one from three to four dishes in each course. Restaurants usually include vegetarian options for those who can’t eat meat. The portions are usually filling but not massive, especially since you are served three courses.
WHAT TO TRY
Scape, the waterfront restaurant serves Californian cuisine. I have been before for brunch and the venue itself is stunning. Try to go early so you can see the sunset.
The special set menu at Scape will offer Shrimp Ceviche or an heirloom tomato salad, or an oxtail Veloute to start. I would recommend the shrimp ceviche as they are known for their fresh raw seafood. From the mains you can try one of the three following dishes: Lamb shoulder, roasted sardines or tomato risotto. The desserts look amazing and include a classic sundae, the scape cheesecake or the Dulce de Leche panna cotta.
Another standout restaurant taking part at DRW is Morimoto. The Japanese hotspot at the Renaissance with delicious sushi and teppanyaki is going to be offering a selection of appetisers including Hamachi tacos, softshell crab tempura and a zucchini pad Thai for the vegetarians out there. Then they’ve added a surprise sushi course, which is a chef’s selection of sushi rolls. For mains, you can choose a grilled wagyu striploin, their braised black cod (it’s amazing by the way!) or a tofu bop, a tofu Japanese fried rice or the miso eggplant. So many options to choose from. Dessert is a grilled cheesecake souffle with seasonal berries and hibiscus sorbet.
Made famous by Chef David Myers — he describes his restaurant Bleu Blanc as a ‘Southern French farmhouse in Dubai’ — Bleu Blanc has great food and a wood-fired grill as the restaurant’s centrepiece. Their special DRW menu includes three selections in each course.
Appetisers to choose from include heirloom tomato salad, a charred octopus salad, which I tried and loved, (can you tell I really like seafood?) and a buttermilk snap pea salad. The mains include a variety of dishes, one ember roasted sea bass, a vadouvan chicken and the basil pesto ravioli, which is a must try for anyone who enters the doors of Bleu Blanc. Dessert options include a petit pot de creme, the poached pear or the chocolate baked ganache.
Other participating restaurants include Basta!, also by Myers, an Italian venture of his located in the same hotel; Al Nafoorah, a cosy Lebanese spot; and Hotel Cartagena, a fun and vibrant Latin American place where you go to eat good food and see Brazilian dancers.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sixth edition of DFF promises a packed 17-day programme of events, in addition to Dubai Restaurant Week, including Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Taste of Dubai. Stay tuned to find out more about new activations, appearances by celebrity chefs, food-related activities and promotions at malls, restaurants and hypermarkets.
This year, DRW bookings are available exclusively through the official booking partner Reserve Out via their app and website.
Full list of Dubai Restaurant Week participants:
■ Gaucho
■ Beefbar
■ Sea Fu
■ Mina Brasserie
■ Zheng He’s
■ Andes
■ Scape
■ Prime 68
■ The Observatory
■ Hotel Cartagena
■ GIA
■ Carnival by Tresind
■ La Parilla
■ Bhar
■ Basta!
■ Morimoto
■ Bleu Blanc
■ Hillhouse Brasserie
■ Al Nafoorah
■ Pai Thai
■ Seven Sands