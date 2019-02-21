Another standout restaurant taking part at DRW is Morimoto. The Japanese hotspot at the Renaissance with delicious sushi and teppanyaki is going to be offering a selection of appetisers including Hamachi tacos, softshell crab tempura and a zucchini pad Thai for the vegetarians out there. Then they’ve added a surprise sushi course, which is a chef’s selection of sushi rolls. For mains, you can choose a grilled wagyu striploin, their braised black cod (it’s amazing by the way!) or a tofu bop, a tofu Japanese fried rice or the miso eggplant. So many options to choose from. Dessert is a grilled cheesecake souffle with seasonal berries and hibiscus sorbet.