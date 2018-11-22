Louvre Abu Dhabi will host a weeklong arts and cultural programme ‘Rain of Light Festival’ celebrating the museum’s architecture from December 11 to 15.
The festival, which will showcase a series of artistic encounters between performers and the collection, will include free and ticketed events.
The week will see a host of events including a traditional Khmer dance performance by the Royal Ballet of Cambodia, a performance by Etienne Saglio titled The Ghost Project, a reinterpreted dance battle titled Battle of Styles, a concert by Hindi Zahra of her latest album Homeland, an ancient Egyptian dance from the time of the Pharaohs by Medhat Fawzy Centre titled The Nile Men in the Circle.
“Shortly after our one-year anniversary celebrations, the Rain of Light festival aims to extend the cross-cultural dialogue that Louvre Abu Dhabi promotes within its galleries, by bringing this dialogue to life through a series of performances taking over various spaces under the dome,” said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.
“As a museum, we do not only celebrate ancient cultures, but also contemporary creativity from around the world and across art forms.”
The festival will start with a performance by the Royal Ballet of Cambodia, one of Unesco’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The Khmer dance tradition is among the most refined in the world. The Ballet will be performing a homage to famous French sculptor Auguste Rodin, titled Metamorphosis, an adaptation of the myth of Psyche through the history of Vaddhana Devi by Artistic Director Jean-Hervé Vidal. Tickets can be purchased on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website for Dh100. A free workshop with the performers will take place on December 11 at 2pm in the Children’s Museum studio.
Through The Ghost Project performance (free), Etienne Saglio establishes a link with a translucent shape that comes to life before visitors’ eyes. For the schedule of events and ticket details, go to www.louvreabudhabi.ae.