The festival will start with a performance by the Royal Ballet of Cambodia, one of Unesco’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The Khmer dance tradition is among the most refined in the world. The Ballet will be performing a homage to famous French sculptor Auguste Rodin, titled Metamorphosis, an adaptation of the myth of Psyche through the history of Vaddhana Devi by Artistic Director Jean-Hervé Vidal. Tickets can be purchased on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website for Dh100. A free workshop with the performers will take place on December 11 at 2pm in the Children’s Museum studio.