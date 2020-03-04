She is expected to bring a dash of Bollywood glamour to the two-day international forum

Sharjah: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Sharjah today for the opening day of International Government Communication Forum 2020 (IGCF 2020).

The articulate former Miss World, who was last seen in the stirring Bollywood drama ‘The Sky Is Pink’, is on call to discuss the topic ‘Why does the screen have so much impact on public opinion?’ and is expected to bring a dash of Bollywood glamour to the two-day event.

If you have followed Chopra Jonas’ career trajectory, you will know that she’s a charismatic speaker.

In 2017, her conversation on breaking the glass ceiling as a woman was considered as a crash course on making it big in life.

“Be greedy, be hungry for your ambitions,” she was quoted as saying.

Don’t put yourself in a box, she added.

She hailed the glories of being fierce, fearless and flawed during that hit session.

Chopra Jonas’ journey from her hometown Bareilley to Bollywood to Hollywood is the stuff of legends.

She courted the West with her role as an FBI agent in the American TV show ‘Quantico’ and has several high-profile Hollywood and Bollywood projects to her name.

Many women who are participating at the IGCF 2020 described Chopra Jonas as their biggest idol.