The city is gearing up for a new year to remember, and if you’re looking for a way to ring in the new decade, look no further than Dubai Calendar, the city’s all access pass to events not to be missed. With a line-up that promises to appeal to all tastes and budgets, New Year’s Eve 2019 is sure to be one for the record books.

ABU DHABI

Dh150-Dh299

Casa de Cuba and Candy Pants

Surrounded by colourful Latin-themed decorations with flower walls and neon signs, the celebration starts with a lavish brunch with a selection of house beverages or drinks-only packages, followed by fireworks at Yas Marina.

Cost: Dh299 for brunch with house beverages or Dh499 with bubbly, or house beverage package only Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for men. From 9pm-midnight.

Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Island

New Year’s Eve kick-starts with a five-course brunch that includes signature dishes and beverages, or beverage-only packages to get the party going. Karaoke, singers and dancers will perform throughout the evening.

Cost: Dh249 for five-course brunch menu with three hours unlimited beverages including bubbly, or Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for men for three hours of unlimited beverages with bubbly. From 9pm until midnight.

Jumeirah Etihad Towers

The hotel is hosting various parties across the property with views of the fireworks. Our pick is the Observation Deck at 300, where the party kicks off at 10pm. Guests can enjoy views from the 74th floor as they ring in the New Year. The floor to ceiling windows offers the best vantage point to watch the fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Cost: At Dh150 per person, including a glass of bubbles.

Dh300-Dh599

Diablito, Yas Marina

This Mediterranean restaurant at Yas Marina offers a lavish Spanish-themed New Year’s brunch with a four-course set menu, house beverages and a toast at midnight accompanied by the beats of DJs Tulzy and RandomSyn. The perfect views from the rooftop terrace and Mediterranean vibes make Diablito an ideal spot for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

‘Resolution by Night featuring Bruno Mars’ ticket holders can enjoy a celebratory happy hour before and after the concert with selected beverages from Dh25. The happy hour wristbands are distributed at the entrance.

Cost: Happy hour starts from Dh25 per beverage and Dh450 per person for brunch package. Pre- and post-concert happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, midnight to 3am. Spanish-themed brunch from 9pm to 12.30am

Traders Hotel

Round off the year channelling beach vibes at the Afya Beach Lounge. Celebrate the night with an outdoor barbecue, dance acts and a live performance by DJ Terry.

Cost: Prices starting at Dh399. From 7pm.

Dh600-Dh899

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Whether guests are looking for contemporary international festive favourites, Levantine dishes or authentic coastal Italian flavours, the property is giving a choice of three dining destinations — Tean, Mare Mare or White. For the ultimate party, the night will have a live band and DJ who will take centre stage.

Cost: At Dh695, with bubbles. Half price for kids between four and 11 years. After Party at The Lounge until 3am. Party kicks off at 8pm.

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri

Ring in the New Year in style at the Hollywood-themed gala dinner. Enjoy a buffet while the dance acts and the UK-based live band, Soul Beat, entertain you as you witness the fireworks over the canal at midnight.

Cost: Prices starting at Dh888, from 7pm.

DUBAI

No Minimum Spend

Amazonico

The newly opened Latin-American restaurant, Amazonico DIFC offers modern cuisine with vibrant music and jungle-inspired entertainment. Set in the heart of DIFC, Amazonico offers the freedom of enjoying a New Year’s Eve without any minimum spend. Enjoy a flexible evening as you pick from Amazonico’s a-la-carte menu of zesty salads, starters and mains. With their live entertainment and beats from each of Amazonico’s three floors. Choose from the ground floor lounge and sushi bar area, or enjoy a seated dinner on the first-floor main dining area, or move onto their rooftop for tropical records. Party well into the early morning as Amazonico stays open until 3am with exceptional Latin American flair, dreamy rainforest interiors and award-winning hospitality.

Cost: No mimum spend, From 8pm onwards

Price range: Dh249-Dh599

Huqqa and The Market (Burj Views)

huqqa Image Credit: huqqa

The Turkish restaurants combines two concepts in one. It is one of Dubai’s most popular hang outs in the thanks to its great food, shisha and full frontal views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. With Anatolian Turkish cuisine as their specialty, Huqqa offers moreish dishes such as manti, tiny pouches of Turkish pasta with a meat filling; sujuk, the famous spicy Turkish sausage; and a selection of kebabs. The Market section of the venue offers gourmet Turkish steaks as well as vegetarian and organic options. Some of their best dishes include the wagyu lahmacun, wagyu kebab and special dishes from each region of turkey. Take our advice and end your meal with their signature dessert, the 'Kunefe or Baklava'. Head outside to enjoy the best views of the Burj Khalifa during midnight. Huqqa is located at The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue.

Cost: Dh500 a la carte minumum spend

El Chapo's Tacos

The theme for El Chapo's NYE party is the Cartel Countdown. Escape the 2019 sentence with your favourite shorty. El Chapo is serving up all your guilty pleasures this New Year's eve from the cheesiest tacos to mightiest mexican mixed beverages, that will make you guilty of singing a bit too loudly or dancing a little too lively. El Chapo's Tacos is located at Studio One hotel in Studio City.

Cost: 3 courses snf 3 hours of unlimited beverages for Dh249 per person from 9pm - 12am

Qwerty

A night that starts with Chef Candice cooking up a storm in the kitchen with a five course dinner. Starting from 8pm with welcome beveragesin the outside bar, unlimited beverages all night so your glass will always be topped up. All dinner guests will be invited to join the party on the 8th floor after midnight to carry on the party in style.

Cost: Dh295 (unlimited drinks and 5 course menu) from 8pm to 4am

Barasti Beach

Every year Barasti Beach throws a crazy party. This time around, the beach club invites party revellers to bid farewell to 2019 the best way possible – with a world-class performance by one of the single most defining figures of house music, Fedde Le Grand. Dubbed ‘the flying Dutchman’, Fedde Le Grand has graced the stages of the globes biggest dance music events including Ultra, Tomorrowland and Coachella. Famed for a string of nostalgia-inducing hits including ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Let Me Think About It’, Fedde’s tracks have been smashing dancefloors around the world for over a decade and are set to light up Barasti’s iconic beach front stage for what will be a night to remember. Partnering with BudX for the celebration of the decade, Barasti will be decked out with a host of BudX themed pop-ups. From urban art activations and graffiti artists on hand to personalise cups and bottles to the BudX music activation which will see local drummers performing from 7pm to 10pm.Ditch the heels and prepare to kick off 2020 with your toes in the sand at Barasti Beach. Barasti is located in Dubai Marina.

Cost: Dh209 advanced tickets, DhDh239 at the gate. From 7pm to 4am

Capital Club Sports Bar

Party goers can choose from various celebration packages this New Year’s Eve that include a buffet with live cooking stations, pass around bowl food and canapes, as well as an unlimited selection of house beverages, grape and hops served at the 3rd Floor Sports Bar & Club. The celebrations will kick off at 7pm and guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. Beverages will be served from 7pm until midnight and then a cash bar will be in operation from the midnight toast until the early hours of January 2020 so guests can party the night away. The Capital Club Dubai and The 3rd Floor Sports Bar & Club are located in DIFC.

Cost: The 3rd Floor Sports Bar & Club Buffet with house beverages at Dh450. Soft beverage packages are priced at Dh350. Canape package of four Dh70 or six for Dh100 per person. Children are also welcome to join in the festivities and packages for the buffet offering and soft drinks are priced at Dh200 for children under 10 years of age and Dh250 for 10 to 15-year olds.

Karak House

Karak House is will offer guests a 4-course menu and a choice between a cozy and ambient indoor dining experience or the outdoor terrace which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. Bringing a new light to Emirati childhood favourites, Karak House offers a unique take on the Emirati culture and will continue to maintain the impeccably high standards of local gastronomy during New Year’s Eve. Starting 7pm until late guests can enjoy Emirati hospitality and great food with a 4-course Emirati feast with unlimited drinks and an exclusive gift hamper for each table to ring in the new year.

Cost: The New Year’s Eve dinner menu packages start from Dh500 for the indoor dining area and Dh750 for the outdoor terrace. Children aged between 5-12 years can avail the packages at half the price. Early bird bookings before December 1st receive a 15% discount.

Argentina Grill

End the year with a bang at Argentina Grill, La Mer. Guests are invited to take advantage of the curated menu of the night and enjoy the lively atmosphere as they revel in authentic Argentinean tango shows and live music, setting the scene for the celebrations.

The menu for the evening offers a mix of hot and cold appetizers, such as a Bruschetta with Pear and breasolla or grilled shrimp. For mains, there are options from both land and sea with the Turbot Fish with Salsa Mango or a T-bone Steak served along with a selection of salads and sides. Finally, indulge in a Panacotta to end the meal on a sweet note. At the stroke of midnight, guests can move onto the outdoor balcony and take-in the fireworks display as they toast to the New Year and move to the best tunes in town as the DJ kicks off 2020.

Cost:: Set menu and unlimited soft drinks for Dh499 per person | Set menu and unlimited house beverages for Dh999 per person | Set menu and unlimited house beverages and sparkling grape (1 bottle per couple) for Dh1,499 per person. From 9pm onwards

LAH LAH

Anyone looking for a prime seat to catch the firework displays lighting up the skies around The Greens can head to Lah Lah, the popular and edgy pan-Asian kitchen. Partygoers with a smaller appetite can opt for simple canapes before the big event, with dishes including Peking duck wrappers, Lah Lah’s red chili prawn and Indonesian chicken satay. Those eager to celebrate with a bigger feast can try sharing platters inclusive of drinks, with options including Oyster Fine de Claire, Canadian Lobster and Mango Sticky Rice at the Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens hotspot.

Cost: Dhs395 for canapes; Dh575 for sharing platters with house beverages; Dh675 for sharing platters with premium beverages. From 8pm to 12.30am

Hi Five

Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge, the gastro hangout at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, is embracing the festive season with a month of affordable celebrations, will end the month with its first New Year’s Eve bash against a backdrop of 360-degree views of The Palm, Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab fireworks.

Cost: Dh249 for free-flowing beverages (indoor); Dh499 for set menu and house beverages (sunset terrace). From 9pm until 12.30am.

Tucano at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy a traditional Churrasco experience with a selection of 20 prime cuts including beef, lamb and chicken. A live Festa band will play the night away while partygoers ring in the New Year and perhaps catch the Atlantis fireworks.

Cost: Packages start at Dh395, inclusive of soft beverages. Children aged 6 to 12 years old will be able to celebrate with the family for Dh245. From 8pm until midnight.

Joe’s Backyard

Festival City’s resident barbeque spot is ringing in the new year with great food, great music, great ambiance, and even better views. Showcasing every firework to go off in Dubai on the night from their open terrace, Joe’s Backyard offers an array of packages starting from Dh499 per person, featuring a five-course set menu and refreshing beverages. Guests can look forward to great flavours from the set menu and a dance floor to welcome the New Year. Joe's Backyard is located at the Holiday Inn Festival City.

Cost: Dh349 four-hour house package, Dh499 soft drinks package with 5 course set menu, Dh649 house beverage package with 5 course set menu, Dh899 premium package with 5 course set menu, Dh499 kids between 13-21, Dh349 Kids below 12. From 8.30pm onwards

Zoco

Welcome 2020 with a dash of Latino flair in the stylish yet funky Latin American diner. Ideal for a family-centric New Year’s Eve celebration, guests can enjoy a bountiful display of traditional Mexican items, specialty dishes, and an extensive buffet spread. Enjoy a selection of more than ten salads, meats, tacos and desserts made for this occasion. Setting the tone for the evening will be DJ Jack known for his foot-tapping tunes and commercial beats to make you dance the night away. The package includes: Dinner Buffet with an exquisite spread of authentic Mexican dishes. Countdown to an amazing after-party to hail 2020 in style with beverages and entertainment on going until the early hours.

Cost: Dh295 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dh425 per person inclusive of house beverages and Dh625 per person inclusive of bubbly. Kids 6 years and under dine free

The City Grill

Toast to a glorious year gone by and welcome 2020 with an elaborate Gala Dinner, curated for both meat lovers and vegetarians. The South African steakhouse is all set to become an impeccable culinary destination to celebrate a perfect New Year’s Eve with your loved ones. Highlights include a selection of seafood and steaks. As the clock strikes midnight, continue the celebrations at the after-party hosted at ZOCO. The package includes a 4-course dinner paired with free-flowing house beverages and a welcome glass of bubbly upon arrival.

Cost: Dh450 per person inclusive of a four-course themed set menu along with house beverages. Kids 6 years and under dine free

Matto, Business Bay

The Italian restaurant is celebrating traditional flavours with a four-course set menu. Explore heirloom Italian recipes with dishes like Wagyu tenderloin with foie gras, salmon tartare, and pistachio and chocolate parfait on the menu. Matto’s DJ will be counting the crowd down to midnight.

Cost: From 8pm to 12.30am; Dh350 for four courses and bottomless soft drinks.

Cielo Sky Lounge

Party all night long at Cielo Sky Lounge this New Year’s Eve and enjoy club classic anthems alongside front row seats to the Creek’s fireworks show.

Cost: Dh450 per person - beverage only package, inclusive of house and soft beverages (no table reservation), Table prices start at Dh2,500 - inclusive of chef selection platters between 10pm and midnight, one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages

La Serre’s Maison de Jazz

On offer is award-winning French cuisine, grape and bubbles and views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Olga and Ade, the resident jazz duo, aim to make this a memorable night. Resident DJ Sasha keeps the party mood going until 3am.

Cost: Packages at La Serre start at Dh500 for a minimum spend on a la carte food and drinks. Action kicks off at 8pm.

Duke’s Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Choose between two indulgences at this Palm Jumeirah property. Ring in the New Year across two venues — The Great British Restaurant and West 14th Steakhouse — and enjoy views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and the firework displays. Guests can tuck into a buffet to fuel the night.

A second option takes visitors to the Indian restaurant Khyber, perfect for a family-style dinner including starters, flavourful North Indian mains and more. Guests can also have access to the midnight celebration where they can have the best views of the fireworks.

Cost: Soft packages at The Great British Restaurant and West 14th Steakhouse start at Dh700, inclusive of soft beverages. From 11pm until 2am. Packages at Khyber start at Dh550 for adults.

Mantis Dubai

Celebrate the New Year’s Eve countdown at this Emirates Financial Towers venue, while dancing the night away and tucking into some fine sushi.

Cost: An unlimited food and house beverage package starts at Dh500 if joining as a couple, or otherwise Dh350 per person. From 8pm until late.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah

Cruise into 2020 with a 12-course tapas menu and a boat cruise that gives you front row seat to the Atlantis fireworks. The cruise takes you from 8pm until 2am. Entertainment by DJ Danny Whitlock.

Cost: Packages start at Dh495, inclusive of house beverages. Children pay Dh195. Add Dh300 to book the boat cruise.

Al Nafoorah

Perfect for families, indulge in an all-you-can-eat a la carte menu of traditional Arabic dishes including assorted mezze, mixed grill and fresh seafood against a backdrop of live entertainment as the venue’s resident band gears up to welcome 2020 in style at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh425 with soft beverages, Dh699 with house beverages; Dh149 for children. From 8pm to 12.30am

Vietnamese Foodies

The brand’s Downtown Dubai location, in the shadow of the iconic Burj Khalifa and right in the heart of Downtown Dubai’s world-renowned festivities, is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet served direct to your table. With unlimited Vietnamese street food favourites, live music, party favours and held on the world’s most spectacular street for New Year’s Eve , this street party is the perfect place to be when the clock strikes midnight with full views of the Burj Khalifa and its world-famous fireworks display. Among the unlimited dishes available during The New Year’s Eve Street Festival with Vietnamese Foodies are the restaurant’s signature dishes including Ca Chem Nuong La Chuoi (Baked Seabass with Shimeiji Mushrooms in Banana Leaves), Vit Nuong Hoisin (Grilled Duck Breast in Hoisin Sauce served with Stir-Fry Vegetables and Pickled Kimchi with Jasmine Steamed Rice), Cua Lot Chein Com (Softshell Crab with Young Rice Tempura), as well as street food favourites such as Pho, Xien Nuong (Charcoal Chicken Skewers), Goi Cuon (Rice Paper Rolls), and Dim Sum (Dumplings). Those wishing to make a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier won’t have to wait as Vietnamese Foodies dishes are naturally healthy with many cooked with water rather than oil as they also include a variety of naturally paleo, gluten- and dairy-free options. For those preferring or requiring plant-based options, there are over 17 fresh and flavourful vegan options to choose from.Vietnamese Foodies’ Downtown location is located on the ground floor of Burj Vista Residence’s Tower 1 on Downtown Avenue, Dubai.

Price: Tickets for indoor seating are Dh500 per person, while tickets for outdoor seating, are Dh700 per person and payment must be made in advance to confirm the reservation. Children under 12 years of age will pay half price.

Price range: Dh600-Dh899

ONI

ONI Lounge & Restaurant, a lively and enticing social dining concept is one of the new spots to open recently in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Ring in the New Year with ONI and embark on a journey of street-food flavours of Japan at its finest. This New Year’s Eve, Dubai’s discerning crowd can gather with friends and family for an evening of unlimited ONI beverages paired alongside delicacies, crafted exclusively for the evening. Offering a selection of specials for the night, the three-course set menu starts with a appetizers including the Octopus Tiradito, thinly sliced octopus, coriander leaf, soy salt, jalapeno pepper and yuzu lemon juice. Classics to indulge in include the chef’s choice sushi, plating a range of the chef’s favourites, Tuna, Salmon and Hamachi Nigiris. From the mains, a Robata Grilled Organic Baby Chicken marinated in a special Miso sauce. To finish the celebratory feast, the Kyoto Matcha Parfait, promises the sweetest way to start the New Year.

Cost: The New Year’s Eve set menu will be priced at Dh725 inclusive of unlimited beverages and a three-course set menu. Alternatively, guests can enjoy a food only package priced at Dh425

Coppasta

Coppasta is offering front row seats to the Burj Khalifa show. An urban interpretation of authentic Italian food, the eatery is offering a four-course meal with unlimited soft drinks at Dh699 for those looking to bring in 2020 at an iconic venue where you can watch the night sky light up. The set menu includes a variety of salads, pizzas, pasta and dessert for the ultimate comfort meal before raising a toast with sparkling grape at midnight. Coppasta’s views of Burj Khalifa, an open terrace make it a destination of Insta dreams. children below 5 can dine for free and those aged 5-12 at half price. Coppasta is located at Souq Al Manzil, Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd.

Cost: Dh699 per person including a four course dinner and soft beverages.

Gaia

To celebrate 2020, Gaia's night will be inspired by the secrets of Ancient Greek culture. The story starts in the highest point of Athens, the city in the air, the Acropolis. Built for the Goddess Athena and considered the crowning jewel of Athens, The Acropolis and its Parthenon are considered one of the world’s most famous architectural landmarks. Inspired by this magnificent complex, Gaia allows guests to travel across time and space to enter into a new decade. Starting from 7pm on Tuesday 31st of December, Gaia will celebrate the new year with Greek traditions. Gaia is located in DIFC.

Cost: Dh850 Minimum spend per person from 7pm to 2am

Shangai ME

This New Year’s Eve, Shanghai Me pays tribute to the years gone by, starting with club classics from the 1980s and beyond, colourful characters, neon lights and an ecstatic celebration of disco. Inspired by the golden era, when the journey of western music travelled across Asia and acted as a catalyst for flamboyant parties. In Shanghai, partying became their heritage, a rite of passage, and a fundamental part of their traditions. Guests can enjoy beverages, celebratory bubbles and fine-Asian cuisine, and are encouraged to dance the night away on the bamboo-filled terrace. The venue is located in DIFC.

Cost: Dh850 Minimum spend per person from 7pm to 2am

BB Social Dining

Welcome the arrival of the new decade celebrating the best of the 80’s, 90’s & 00’s. BB will be serving a special NYE menu and encouraging guests to come dressed as their favorite decade. BB is located in DIFC.

Cost: Dh750 per person including bubbles and a special men, from 8.30pm to 3.30am

Casa de Tapas

Experience a Spanish fiesta this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a live band, DJ and traditional flamenco dancers performing throughout the evening, in addition to a grand five minute fireworks show from the creek.

Cost: Dh700 per person - inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages, Dh800 per person - prime window seats. Skyline view inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages

Alice Lounge Restaurant

The recently launched restaurant and lounge bar at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, is hosting a night of live entertainment from a DJ and dancers to celebrate the big night. Journey into the New Year with a number of set menu packages, which includes cuisine by Chef Reif Othman, paired with beverages.

Cost: A three-course sharing set menu is priced at Dh1,200 per person and is available from 9pm to 3am. The Lounge Package, which includes canapes and beverages, costs Dh800. The bar package costs Dh600 for unlimited beverages.

Hitchki

Hitchki are giving you the ultimate Bollywood Decade Party this New Year’s Eve as the year 2020 marks the end of a decade. For all the Bollywood lovers what could be more fun than bringing in the New Year at the most loved Bollywood Resto-bar Hitchki. Celebrate New Year’s Eve as you can groove to all your favourite Bollywood dance numbers and take photos with their funky Bollywood props. Enjoy food like Simon Go Back, How's the Josh, Tiger Jhinga Hai, Mac N Cheese Pop and beverages from their exotic new menu. Dance the night away and enter 2020 high on energy as the DJ exactly knows how to get everyone in the mood.

Cost: Standard priced at Dh699 and Platinum for Dh799. Both NYE packages feature a food menu, but Platinum package holders get access to more premium beverage options.

Reform Social & Grill, Emirates Hills

The gastropub is hosting a non-stop two-day KaRavan festival celebrating music and soul, which will take revellers into the New Year. Starting December 31, guests will be invited to explore a world of spiritual music and mediation with DJ Pierre Ravan. The event kicks off at sunset.

There are also plenty of kids’ activities including a cinema and full-time babysitting available throughout the evening.

The journey continues into the New Year, with a yoga and meditation session at the break of dawn followed by vegetarian breakfast.

Cost: The day one package is priced at Dh600, starting at 5pm and inclusive of an eight-hour open BBQ station and selected beverages. The day two package includes access to the second day of the festival on January 1, inclusive of an eight-hour open BBQ station and selected beverages package. Priced at Dh500. Combined cost is Dh950.

Vida Emirates Hills

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to fly out of 2019 with Vida Emirates Hills’ aviation-themed New Year’s Eve party. Guest are in for the flight of their lives with live cooking stations, an oyster bar, a BBQ and much more.

Price: Dh650 per person Soft Beverages; Dh750 House Beverages; Dh850 Premium Beverages; Children 6-11 years 50 per cent off; Children 5 years and below dine free. From 7pm to 3am

Taikun, Vida Downtown

The pan-Asian restaurant and urban garden is sending off the last night of 2019 with a flashback to the golden 70s and 80s. Get your boogie on with an unlimited Asian-inspired set menu and bottomless drinks with a side retro tunes and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa.

Cost: From 8pm to midnight, with prices starting at Dh750 for indoor seating.

Distillery, Souk Al Manzil

Countdown to 2020 with bottomless drinks and a la carte food. On the food menu are Distillery’s crowd favourites — potato skins, chicken caesar croquettes, peri peri meatballs, Latino blackened salmon, pecan maple cheesecake, and much more. Enjoy epic views of the Burj Khalifa while partying to the hottest hits from Distillery’s resident DJ and a special after-dark DJ set to count you down to midnight.

Cost: From 8pm to 1am; Dh699 for indoor seating, free-flowing house drinks and a la carte food.

Secret Brunch at the Palace

miX, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah has two big events for NYE. A four-hour brunch from 8pm until midnight, followed by a four-hour afterparty that continues until 4am.

Guests can opt for a NYE four-course meal, with music from international DJ Chris Wright, along with a live band, break dancing performance. Guest’s will be seated on the terraces of miX, Emerald Palace Kempinski with views across the coastline with full view of the fireworks from JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Cost: Prices start at Dh700.

Miss Tess

The popular Asian restaurant at Taj hotel, Business Bay is hosting an ‘all-you-can-drink’ and ‘all-you-can-eat’ party.

The ‘Asian Invasion’ will feature the food and entertainment from all over Asia to keep you entertained right into the new year.

Cost: Starts at Dh898 per person for indoor seating. From 7pm until 2am.

Garden on 8 & Coco

A special mega party across the whole of the eight floor at Media One – so both Coco Lounge and garden on 8 will be opening up to create the ultimate NYE party. Enjoy music from the 80s, 90s and 00s. Enjoy food from live cooking stations, a dessert bar, pop up cocktail bars, resident DJs on rotation, confetti cannons and a gorgeous rooftop setting.

Price: Dh495 per person, from 8pm until midnight.

Belgian Beer Cafe

The Grand Millennium Dubai – Barsha Heights venue is kicking off the night with a three-course set menu and unlimited beverages from 9pm.

Cost: Dh499 per person from 9pm till late.

Soho Garden

Soho Garden is ready to unleash one of the city’s top line-ups for New Year’s Eve. Ring in the New Year in style with views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks display at the epic NYE Party. Soho Garden has it all. Live entertainment from Soho Garden’s resident DJs and a headline set from Dixon.

Price: Unlimited House Beverages: Dh799, Dining Packages: 4-course set menu for Dh350; served at 8pm (diners have the table for 2 hours), 4 course set menu for Dh450; served at 10.30pm (diners keep the table for the rest of the night) Dining packages must be purchased with Drinks Package

Price range: Dh900-Dh1,299

Scalini

Scalini's New Year's Eve party is themed after the 1990’s motion picture Goodfellas. This New Year’s Eve, Scalini pays tribute to Martin Scorsese’s cinematic masterpiece and the Italian themes throughout. Based on the story of Henry Hill, and his life under the wings of New York’s American-Italian mafia where he finds pleasure, pain and the true meaning of loyalty. Inspired by the significance of family, with explosive energy, Scalini celebrates the beginning of a new decade with the glamour and excitement of the Mob, fueled by Italian cuisine, celebratory bubbles and live music. Scalini is located at the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah

Cost: Dh1,000 Minimum spend per person from 7pm until late

Cipriani

This New Year’s Eve, Cipriani DIFC will be transformed into a world inspired by Roald Dahl’s iconic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Guests are encouraged to look within and travel into a new world of creation. Following the story of Charlie Bucket, who won a Golden Ticket and an exciting adventure with eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, Cipriani provides an extravagant experience to welcome the New Year in style. Cipriani will bring the lovable characters to life through their exceptional team. Upon entering the restaurant, every visitor will receive a chocolate bar, and one lucky customer will win their very own Golden Ticket, which will be redeemable against a prize. Live singers Diane O’Sullivan and Stephon Lamar will provide a soulful rendition of the movie’s memorable songs, as well as classic celebratory tunes. Guests can enjoy an a la carte feast of traditional Italian Venetian delicacies served alongside celebratory sparkling grape and traditional Bellinis.Cipriani is located in DIFC.

Cost: Minimum spend of Dh1,200 per person, from 7pm until late

Flamingo Room by Tashas

Flamingo Room by tashas, is set to ring in the New Year in glamourous style on December 31. Guests are invited for an evening of opulent dining, commencing with a glass of bubbles on arrival followed by an exclusive offering of caviar and oyster’s to start. Once seated for dinner, guests will be able to indulge in a selection from the a la carte menu that promises to take guests on a culinary journey highlighting an impressive collection of signature dishes, bursting with inimitable flavour and flair. The live entertainment for the night sets the scene for a convivial and social celebration for those nearest and dearest. Flamingo Room by tashas’ charming atmosphere is the perfect setting to welcome the New Year in style.

Cost: A la Carte menu on offer with a Minimum spend of Dh900. From 7pm onwards

Avli by Tashas

Avli by tashas, DIFC’s modern Greek culinary concept, is delighted to invite guests to celebrate the New Year in true Athenian fashion. Experience a slice of Athens, starting with a traditional festive beverage paired with signature house mezes and snacks. Fuests can vibe into the evening with the resident DJ setting the scene for the celebratory evening ahead. Avli by tashas offers diners on the evening, a menu of dishes to select from, complete with simple, fresh ingredients. Highlights from the menu will include the signature Avli Burrata served with piperies florinis, dehydrated olives, cherry tomatoes, delivering a traditional favourite with a modern spin and much more.

Cost: A la Carte menu on offer with a Minimum spend of Dh800. From 8pm onwards

Todd English Food Hall

Exotic flavours on your palate and a private view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and Dubai Fountain from your table. Ring in the new year at Todd English Food Hall.

Located at the Fashion Avenue of The Dubai Mall, Todd English Food Hall, will be serving a special six courses menu curated for New Year’s Eve, with the option of intimate indoor dining seating and outdoor dining seating overlooking the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. There will also be live music band performances and complimentary new year bracelets to make the evening memorable.

Cost: The prices for indoor seating is Dh1000 per person and outdoor seating is Dh1500 per person. There is a special price for group bookings.

Boardwalk

Bid farewell to 2019 and welcome 2020 in style under the stars at one of Dubai’s iconic dining destinations. Enjoy live music on the deck in addition to roaming artists, coupled with a delicious buffet and front row seats to a fireworks display.:

Price: Dh950 per person - prime waterside seating with access to the Cielo after party. Inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages, Dh800 per person - deluxe zone seating with access to the Cielo After Party. Inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages, Dh 225 per child aged 6 to 12 years deluxe zone only - Inclusive of juices and soft beverages (children are not allowed in Cielo)

Social House

New Year’s Eve celebrators at Social House will have a front row seat of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain show when ringing in the new year. The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Social House will certainly be a night to remember. Offering a blend of “East” and “West” dishes - Social House boasts food inspired by the Americas, Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. All packages are coupled with a 4-course meal with options from the eclectic international a la carte menu along with unlimited drinks throughout the night. Whether it’s indulging in a New York Cheesecake, a hot bowl of Tom Yum soup or Nasi Goreng, Social House offers an extensive menu. Dinners can expect a night full of entertainment paired with uncomplicated food. The little ones will have a dedicated play area and will be entertained with an interactive magic show. Social House is located on the lower ground level of The Dubai Mall. The aesthetic of this spot offers views of the Dubai Fountains and the Burj Khalifa.

Cost: Silver Fountain View for Dh1000, Gold Burj View Al Fresco Dh1500, Diamond Burj View for Dh1900. From 7pm onwards

Khaymat Al Bahar

Combining its popular Lebanese staples with international favourites, the popular beachside hotspot at Jumeriah Al Qasr is putting on quite the spread this December 31, starting with a selection of salads and mezze, while live stations of chilled seafood, superfoods and carvings of boneless lamb leg, whole roast of turkey, Peking duck and more will be sure to fill stomachs. Those after something a little lighter can opt for a selection of soups, while the Indian continent is also represented with dishes such as prawn masala and vegetable biryani. Not to be outdone, the international section comprises meats, pastas, seafood paella and more, so there’s something to suit all tastes. Dessert includes a selection of fruits, as well as Arabic and international favourites.

Cost: Dh1,000 (soft beverages); Dh1,250 (indoor standard seating); Dh1,500 (outdoor standard seating); Dhs1,500 (indoor premium seating); Dh1,750 (outdoor premium seating). From 8pm to 12.30am.

QD’s

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Dubai’s earliest Creekside venue. Enjoy an evening of Sea & Soul under the stars with live entertainment alongside the resident DJ and fireworks show.

Cost: Dh750 per person - deluxe zone, upper deck seating. Inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages, Dh1,200 per person - front row waterside seating. Inclusive of one bottle of Champagne per two persons, house and soft beverages, Dh950 per person - front island seating. Inclusive of one bottle of sparkling per two persons, house and soft beverages

Chingon

Having performed at Burning Man and Festival of Dreams, CHINGÓN Dubai, Modern Mexican Eatery, is bringing Ibiza DJ, Valentin Huedo, who will be working the booth on New Year’s Eve 2020 with Baleriac beats and Tropical Tulum sounds. The evening includes a 14 course sharing plates dinner inclusive of a large selection of signature dishes such as Tuna Tiradito, Fuego Prawns, Oysters, Burrata and more, accompanied by free-flowing AYALA bubbly, signature cocktails and soft drinks. Additionally, enjoy the fireworks as soon as the clock strikes midnight with musical entertainment by DJs that will keep the mood lively until 3am. Located at Level R, Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay.

Cost: Dh950 per person from 9pm to 1am with beverages and entertainment till 3am

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Ring in 2020 at Kayto, the new pop-up with open floor-to-ceiling windows offering prime views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah fireworks. The restaurant will be showcasing its Nikkei cuisine curated by Chef Cristian Goya, complete with an outdoor seating area and separate shisha lounge.

Cost: Dh1,200 per person, from 8pm.

Drift Beach Dubai

Welcome 2020 in a sophisticated setting by the sea at Druft starting off the New Year’s Eve celebrations with an intimate gala complete with a three-course dinner accompanied by live entertainment provided by singer Jazzy from Paris, saxophonist Manuel Quevedo and DRIFT’s resident DJ Matt Jones. At 10.30pm, Drift’s doors will open to public for a party under the stars in the esplanade where guests can gather to take in the One&Only Royal Mirage’s firework display at midnight to ring in the New Year.

Cost: 7.30pm-10.30pm, a three-course dinner is priced at Dh995 per person (excluding beverages) and Dh1,495 per person (including bubbly); The Afterparty from 10:30pm-3am is at Dh300 per person for entry and a glass of bubbly, Dh545 for unlimited drinks excluding bubbly or table bookings with bottle service with a minimum spend starting from Dh5,000 for groups of 4-10 people.

The Loft, Dubai Opera

Drape yourself in pearls and sequins for The Loft’s Roaring ‘20s NYE Party. Expect views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains (and the fireworks), gourmet eats from steak tartare and braised lamb to truffle pizza nitrogen ice cream, rooftop dancers, this year’s hottest beats, and free-flowing drinks.

Cost: From 8pm to midnight, after-party from midnight to 3am; Dh1,250 per person for indoor seating with views of Dubai Fountains, Dh1,750 per person for outdoor seating with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dh2,000 per person for seating in the private dining room; or Dh250 per person for tickets to the after party.

Price range: Dh1,300 and Up

GIA

If you’re looking for a front row seat this New Year’s Eve to watch the Dubai Fountain show, then GIA has you covered. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at GIA with a three-course set menu with views of the Dubai Fountains and a viewing experience of the Burj Khalifa show. GIA, the Italian upscale restaurant located in the Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall, will be hosting an evening of Italian fare with a range of starters, main courses and desserts, curated for the occasion, including three starter options and three main courses. For those with a sweet tooth, complement your meal with delicious satisfying desserts such as the Ricotta E Pere, an Italian sweet ricotta and pear cheesecake with wild berry compote. The fogliatella Napoletana is a crunchy filled Italian pastry with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Cost: Outdoor: Dh1500 / Indoor: Dh1200 (3-course menu including unlimited soft drinks and a gift hamper for each table)

Gala Dinner, JA The Resort

Ring in the New Year and watch fireworks fill the sky at the resort’s Broadway-themed gala dinner with an international buffet at the JA Beach Club. There will be entertainment from DJ Yasmin, a magician and a band from Sweden.

Cost: At Dh1,500 per person, including house beverages. From 7pm until late.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View

Ring in 2020 in the glamourous settings of CÉ LA VI Restaurant & Club Lounge. 54 floors high in the sky, this outdoor and indoor venue scores you front row seats to views of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks and the Dubai skyline. This New Year’s Eve, Downtown hotspot, CÉ LA VI Dubai offers a six-course set menu to take your taste buds on a gastronomic journey of a lifetime. Combined with an inclusive beverage package, Live DJ and art shows, CÉ LA VI brings together all the elements to create a fun night. The set menu curated by Executive Chef Howard Ko offers a selection of dishes, including appetising bites of Shumai Tortellini en Brodo, a smoked duck dumpling served in a rich broth bursting with rustic flavours of the east and the west. The Bucatini Cacio e Pepe is tossed in seaweed butter. For the seafood lovers, Poached Black Cod is served with clams, Tokyo turnips, asparagus and seasoned with wasabi oil and wagyu pancetta. The crispy roast Spanish Baby Chicken is flavoured with light beetroot ginger reduction and served on a bed of charred endives coated in duck fat vinaigrette. A selection of mini desserts is offered at the end of your meal, allowing you to sample the pastry chef’s creations.

Price: Six-course menus with soft beverages for Dh1,600 per person, six-course menus with unlimited house beverages for Dh2,000/person, or Unlimited house beverages for Dh1,000

Treehouse, Taj Hotel

If you’re looking for a swanky venue with prime views of the fireworks to rock the start of 2020, head over to this open-air venue with unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa. Resident DJ Taylor gets you in the groove. The deal offers bottomless beverages, paired with a barbecue buffet, live grills and platters of fresh oysters.

Cost: The experience starts at Dh1,650 for standing space at the venue. From 8pm onwards. Strictly for adults.

The Galliard

Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent, artfully prepared contemporary Mediterranean fusion cuisine. The Galliard has a full frontal view of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains and guests on the terrace will have front row seats. The Galliard hosts a special a la carte New Year's Eve dinner that includes Gillardeau Oysters, Foie Gras, Buratta with Truffle, Tuna Tartar and Beef Carpaccio with Truffle as sharing starters. Then guests can choose from the Spaghetti Lobster and the Risotto made with with bubbly and caviar. Mains include a grilled langoustine with butter and lemon sauce, a duck confit, grilled lamb cutlet with white quinoa salad and seabass fillet with Mediterranean sauce. Desserts are a trio selection from the chef. The Galliard is located at a prime location at the Address Downtown Dubai.

Cost: The experience starts at Dh1,500 per person. From 8pm onwards.

Address Fountain Views

Celebrate NYE at Tea Lounge in the recently opened Address Fountain Views hotel. Enjoy a selection of beverages while canapés, live entertainment come together for a celebration. When the clock strikes midnight, the fireworks display against the Burj Khalifa is not to be missed.

Cost: Dh1,750 per person inclusive of canapés and house beverages from 8pm to 2am

Roberto’s

The Italian spot is offering a Venetian Carnival themed dinner party. Diners can enjoy a four-course set menu with special selection of dishes from the Roberto’s menu. Upgrade to unlimited beverages for an extra Dh500. The event will include DJs, acrobats and performers. Roberto's is located at Gate Village in DIFC and has an unobstructed view of the Burj Khalifa.

Cost: Restaurant package: Dh1,600 per person, Stage Lounge: Dh1,600 per person, Main Lounger, Dh2,600 per person, Lounge Balcony Dh3,000 per person.

Ras Al Khaimah

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Bid adieu to 2019 at a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, which has lined up celebrations all night long on 31 December. Count down to 2020 from a prime Firework viewing spot at the hotel. New Year’s Eve celebrations at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island will begin at 6pm with welcome beverages and Sofia on the saxophone. Start your evening with a Gala Dinner under the sky featuring an international buffet with each country represented.

Enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening until 1am, with live bands, DJ and traditional Tannoura performances and belly dancers. So, get on your best Black and Gold themed accessories and join the party! The celebration continues at the XclusiV Night Club after-party from 12am until 3am with DJ Alona & Sofia on the sax.

Price: Dh799 per person with free entry to the XclusiV Night Club. For table reservations, a minimum beverage spend of Dh500 is applicable.

Hilon Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa

Welcome in the new year with a Sinbad Arabian Adventure. With fire dancers, belly dancers, Tanoura dancers, African acrobats, fireworks and a live five-piece international band, plus a DJ party and more guests will be rocking the night away and spoilt for choice with moments to capture throughout. An international buffet spread will also be available along with free-flowing beverages. Guests should come in best “Sinbad the Sailor” attire and see in the new year with a bang.

Cost: Dh750 per person for soft package and Dh899 per person for house beverage package. From 8pm to 2am

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah welcomes the New Year with a Vegas themed extravaganza overlooking the Guinness World Record breaking firework show. This year, for the fireworks, several new elements are being introduced including pyro-drones. The pyro-drones will create a spectacular display – starting with the countdown to the New Year and going on to recreating the key monuments in the Emirate. Guests are invited to experience the fun and glamour of Las Vegas with a themed end of year gala at the Peacock Alley. A buffet of international cuisine accompanied by live entertainment and free flowing beverages, with complimentary access to the hotels private beach, count down to 2020 and witness the record-breaking fireworks display for the ultimate Viva Las Vegas celebration!

Price: Silver Seating: Dh1330 per person (Peacock Alley Ground Floor), Gold Seating: Dh1,670 including taxes per person (Peacock Alley Front Row), Platinum Seating – Dh2,020 including taxes per person (Private Balcony sections 1st

Hilton Al Hamra Beach & Golf Resort

Welcome in 2020 with a glittering gala dinner at the Lagoon Garden as they roll out the red carpet for a night of celebrations, as guest’s party into the late night. As the year comes to a close, guests are invited to revel in the holiday spirit and experience a lavish buffet dinner featuring international and traditional delicacies. Dine, enjoy beverages and dance the night away with live entertainment including an exhilarating Fire Show and exciting Tanoura Dance whilst overlooking the spectacular fireworks show, before ending the night at the Mai Tai after-party.