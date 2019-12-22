As the year comes to an end and we scramble to finalise our New Year’s Eve plans, we take a look at the eclectic and varied concerts happening around the UAE on December 31 — from Nancy Ajram to Bruno Mars.
ABU DHABI
Nancy Ajram and Tamer Hosny
Where: Al Maryah Island — Promenade, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh300
Lebanese pop star and Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny perform their hits, followed by a firework display. Ajram is best known for songs such as ‘Ah w Nos’ and ‘Ya Tabtab Wa Dallaa’. Her latest album ‘Hassa Beek’ released in 2017. Hosny, a popular singer and actor, is known for tracks such as ‘Naseeny Leih’ and ‘Lolak Habibi’; he released his album ‘Eish Besho’ak’ last year.
Bruno Mars
Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh300
There’s a reason Bruno Mars has won 11 Grammy Awards and has been named one of the best-selling artists of all time — no one does it quite like him. The ‘Grenade’ and ‘24K Magic’ singer, known for mixing genres including pop, R’n’B and funk (and for his stellar dance routines), last performed in Dubai in 2013, but this time, he will bring his famously energetic live show to the capital emirate.
DUBAI
Ne-Yo
Where: White Beach, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh450 (women) and Dh550 (men)
R’n’B crooner Ne-Yo flies his show to the UAE. Ticket-holders will be treated to a performance on the beach and will also be able to spot the fireworks in Atlantis, the Palm. Over more than a decade, Grammy Award-winning Ne-Yo has climbed the charts with hits such as ‘So Sick’, ‘Miss Independent’ and ‘Let Me Love You’.
Nassif Zeytoun
Where: Dubai Opera promenade (outdoors)
Tickets: Dh1,250
Tickets to Nassif Zeytoun’s NYE performance include a gala dinner, fireworks and a view of the Burj Khalifa. Nicknamed Abu Elias, the Syrian singer won the 2010 season of the Arabic reality TV show ‘Star Academy’. He’s best known for hits such as ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’ and Bi Rabbek. Zeytoun’s latest single ‘Mesh Khayef Menak’, released last month, was launched in support of children fighting cancer.
Badshah
Where: The Meydan Grandstand, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh79
Indian rap star Badshah — along with performers Sukriti, B Praak and Prakriti — perform at this end-of-year Bollywood bash. DJs Buddha and Jeff will also hit the stage. Badshah earlier this year dethroned BTS of a YouTube world record, when his song ‘Pagaal’ crossed 75 million views in 24 hours of its release, surpassing the K-Pop megastars’ track ‘Boy with Luv’.
Jonas Blue and Jax Jones
Where: Zero Gravity, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh250
For lovers of dance music, Jonas Blue and Jax Jones will be a double threat at Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve Beach Festival. Blue rose to popularity with catchy tracks such as ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’, while you might recognise producer Jones’ magic touch from earworms like ‘I Got U’ (Duke Dumont) and ‘You Don’t Know Me’ (Raye).
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh99
Punjabi rapper, producer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh will take the stage at Dubai’s Bollywood-themed amusement park at the end of the month. He will entertain the crowd with hits such as ‘Lungi Dance’, ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Makhna’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’.
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Najwa Karam and Waleed Al Shami
Where: Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Ras Al Khaimah
Tickets: From Dh800
Lebanese superstar Najwa Karam and Iraqi singer Waleed Al Shami will headline a year-end gala dinner in Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by fireworks. Karam is affectionately known by her nickname Shams Al Ghoniyeh (Sun of the Song), beginning her musical journey in the mid ‘80s. Apart from singing, Al Shami is a composer to the stars.
DJ Bliss
Where: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
Tickets: From Dh50
The UAE’s very own DJ Bliss will take matters into his own hands this NYE, joined behind the decks by DJ Badir and Mr Shef Codes. The event will feature a family area, a kids area and a dance arena to cater to all and any partygoer needs.