Bruno Mars Image Credit: Facebook

As the year comes to an end and we scramble to finalise our New Year’s Eve plans, we take a look at the eclectic and varied concerts happening around the UAE on December 31 — from Nancy Ajram to Bruno Mars.

ABU DHABI

Nancy Ajram and Tamer Hosny

Nancy Ajram Image Credit: Supplied

Where: Al Maryah Island — Promenade, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh300

Lebanese pop star and Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny perform their hits, followed by a firework display. Ajram is best known for songs such as ‘Ah w Nos’ and ‘Ya Tabtab Wa Dallaa’. Her latest album ‘Hassa Beek’ released in 2017. Hosny, a popular singer and actor, is known for tracks such as ‘Naseeny Leih’ and ‘Lolak Habibi’; he released his album ‘Eish Besho’ak’ last year.

Bruno Mars

Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh300

There’s a reason Bruno Mars has won 11 Grammy Awards and has been named one of the best-selling artists of all time — no one does it quite like him. The ‘Grenade’ and ‘24K Magic’ singer, known for mixing genres including pop, R’n’B and funk (and for his stellar dance routines), last performed in Dubai in 2013, but this time, he will bring his famously energetic live show to the capital emirate.

DUBAI

Ne-Yo

Where: White Beach, Dubai

Tickets: From Dh450 (women) and Dh550 (men)

R’n’B crooner Ne-Yo flies his show to the UAE. Ticket-holders will be treated to a performance on the beach and will also be able to spot the fireworks in Atlantis, the Palm. Over more than a decade, Grammy Award-winning Ne-Yo has climbed the charts with hits such as ‘So Sick’, ‘Miss Independent’ and ‘Let Me Love You’.

Nassif Zeytoun

Nassif Zeytoun Image Credit: Supplied

Where: Dubai Opera promenade (outdoors)

Tickets: Dh1,250

Tickets to Nassif Zeytoun’s NYE performance include a gala dinner, fireworks and a view of the Burj Khalifa. Nicknamed Abu Elias, the Syrian singer won the 2010 season of the Arabic reality TV show ‘Star Academy’. He’s best known for hits such as ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’ and Bi Rabbek. Zeytoun’s latest single ‘Mesh Khayef Menak’, released last month, was launched in support of children fighting cancer.

Badshah

Where: The Meydan Grandstand, Dubai

Tickets: From Dh79

Indian rap star Badshah — along with performers Sukriti, B Praak and Prakriti — perform at this end-of-year Bollywood bash. DJs Buddha and Jeff will also hit the stage. Badshah earlier this year dethroned BTS of a YouTube world record, when his song ‘Pagaal’ crossed 75 million views in 24 hours of its release, surpassing the K-Pop megastars’ track ‘Boy with Luv’.

Jonas Blue and Jax Jones

Jonas Blue Image Credit: Supplied

Where: Zero Gravity, Dubai

Tickets: From Dh250

For lovers of dance music, Jonas Blue and Jax Jones will be a double threat at Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve Beach Festival. Blue rose to popularity with catchy tracks such as ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’, while you might recognise producer Jones’ magic touch from earworms like ‘I Got U’ (Duke Dumont) and ‘You Don’t Know Me’ (Raye).

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai

Tickets: From Dh99

Punjabi rapper, producer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh will take the stage at Dubai’s Bollywood-themed amusement park at the end of the month. He will entertain the crowd with hits such as ‘Lungi Dance’, ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Makhna’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Najwa Karam and Waleed Al Shami

Where: Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Ras Al Khaimah

Tickets: From Dh800

Lebanese superstar Najwa Karam and Iraqi singer Waleed Al Shami will headline a year-end gala dinner in Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by fireworks. Karam is affectionately known by her nickname Shams Al Ghoniyeh (Sun of the Song), beginning her musical journey in the mid ‘80s. Apart from singing, Al Shami is a composer to the stars.

DJ Bliss

Where: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Tickets: From Dh50