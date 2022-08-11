A LEGO Certified Store Roadshow will be hitting popular destinations in the UAE to celebrate 25 years of Dubai Summer Surprises, where visitors can shop for exclusive products from the popular toy company and participate in free building sessions.
It is currently at City Centre Mirdif until August 14, before heading to City Centre Ajman from August 16 to 21 and Mall of the Emirates from August 30 to September 4.
For the creative minds, the concept includes experiences that allow visitors to engross themselves in the world of the LEGO brick and to create colourful brick builds.
Prizes will be up for grabs for those eager to participate in 60 and 90-second building challenges.
Fans can also view the LEGO Builds Exhibitions, showcasing creations and the oldest collections from AFOL (adult fans of LEGO)
Young fans can enjoy the free LEGO DUPLO play area and meet mascots every Friday to Sunday from 7pm to 9pm.
For those looking to develop their building skills, AFOL, Mark Karr will be hosting a series of workshops across the malls, giving audiences tips and tricks for building their very own creations. Learning Development Specialist, and Designing Your Life Coach, Aalia Thobani will present a DUPLO workshop at Mall of the Emirates on September 2 at 2pm, showing innovative ways to build with LEGO bricks.