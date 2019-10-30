Image Credit:

It appears the UAE and Jason Derulo can’t be kept apart. After wrapping up hosting duties at the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi in September, followed by appearances at two nightclubs in Dubai, Derulo returns for another night on November 1 at Base Dubai.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has already sold more than 50 million singles worldwide and racked up over two billion views on YouTube, as well as more than a billion plays on Spotify.

After initially building his reputation as a R&B and rap songwriter, composing tracks for artists ranging from Lil Wayne to Pitbull to Sean Kingston, Derulo went on to score a late-summer smash hit in 2009 with ‘Whatcha Say’, which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he’s been a mainstay on music charts around the world, with 11 platinum singles, including ‘Want to Want Me’, ‘In My Head’, ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’, and ‘It Girl’.