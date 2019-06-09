The ghazal artist will perform at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium this June

Talat Aziz Image Credit: Supplied

Indian classical singer Talat Aziz will perform in Dubai on June 13 as part of a ghazal music tribute event for legends of the genre.

The evening, titled ‘Roohani Shaam’, will be held at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School and will also feature tabla artist Jeetu Shankar.

Aziz has had an illustrious career spanning more than four decades, having even trained under Pakistani ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan. Aside from the concert circuit and private albums, Aziz has also composed music for Indian TV shows and acted in several as well.

His compositions on shows such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Aashirwaad’ and ‘Noorjehan’ earned him recognition. As an actor he worked on shows such as ‘Manzil’, ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayee’ and starred as the lead in the Mahesh Bhatt film ‘Dhun’.