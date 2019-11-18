TAB 191118 Ranu Mondal and Himmesh u1-1574075404527
It was only a matter of time before Ranu Mondal, the Indian singer who was discovered at a railway station, would find her way to a stage in the UAE.

The artist who shot to fame after a video of hers went viral, will perform at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre with Bollywood musician, singer and part-time actor, Himesh Reshammiya.

Mondal, who got her break in Bollywood thanks to Reshammiya, will also be joined by budding singers Ishita Vishwakarma and Aslam at the Abu Dhabi concert, taking place on December 6 and a part of the UAE National Day celebrations.

Mondal’s rise to fame has unravelled like a fairtale, after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ at Ranaghat railway station went viral. Mondal’s voice reached a larger audience when Reshammiya invited her on the reality TV show ‘Superstar Singer’, which he co-judges. Mondal, 59, has now gone on to record ‘Aadat’ and ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ for Reshammiya’s upcoming film ‘Happy Hardy And Heer’.

Reshammiya is a well-known name in Bollywood with popular tracks to his name, including ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Tera Suroor’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’, among others. The musician started his acting career with his debut film, ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’.

He was actively involved in mentoring and judging the singing competition ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge’ on Zee TV.

Tickets start at Dh150 and are available online. Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7.30pm.

