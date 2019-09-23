There will also be live music, raffle prizes and a silent auction

Celebrity chef Greg Malouf, one of Australia’s most influential Michelin-starred chefs, will headline this year’s Taste of Australia event on October 3, to be held at the Paddock Club Suites and Pit Lane Garages, Yas Marina Circuit.

The event will showcase the best of Australian food and beverages and will a dinner menu created by Malouf. There will also be live music, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be preparing the main menu for this year’s Taste of Australia dining event, given its ‘must experience’ status among the Aussie expats and foodies living in the UAE,” said Malouf. “Using Australia’s premium produce thanks to Meat and Livestock Australia and Foodsource International, I’ve designed a menu that captures the very essence of the Middle East, but with a contemporary flair that I’m excited for my guests to experience.”