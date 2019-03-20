Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton on the HBO show, will be joined by artist William Simpson

‘Game of Thrones’ star Iwan Rheon is the latest celebrity confirmed to make an appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC).

Rheon, who played super villain Ramsay Bolton on the show, will be joined by William Simpson, ‘Game of Throne’s’ storyboard artist and original concept designer, in a meet-and-greet with fans.

The 33-year-old Welsh actor’s on-screen character met a dramatic end in season seven of the hit HBO series, but Ramsay Bolton’s legend lives on as the last and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is set to air a day after MEFCC — which runs from April 11 to 13 — comes to a close.

Rheon, along with Simpson, will lead a panel on April 13, along with a Q&A session in Dubai, providing a behind-the-scenes insight into the show. There will also be ‘Game of Thrones’-related activities and merchandise up for grabs, including a competition to win books signed by fantasy writer George RR Martin. Pen manufacturer Montegrappa will also unveil its ‘Game of Thrones’ series of writing instruments.

MEFCC will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with headliners confirmed including ‘Luke Cage’ actor Mike Colter, voice actress Tara Strong and ‘Walking Dead’ actor Ross Marquand at the pop culture and comic convention.