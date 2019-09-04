From exhibitions to concerts and family activities, here are our top picks for the day

The Red Hot Chili Peppers make their UAE debut this week in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live in Abu Dhabi

The Los Angeles rock band will make their UAE debut as part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week events. One of the best-selling bands of all time with more than 80 million records sold worldwide, they have been nominated for sixteen Grammy Awards, and where inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. At The Arena on Yas Island. Tickets start at Dh250.

+ ticketmaster.ae

UFC 242 Exhibition

As part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Marina Mall will be running a pop-up exhibition which will offer a series of activities that include open workouts, fitness challenges and a striking machine that measures punching power. Until Friday.

+ marinamall.ae

Meet UFC star Joseph Benavidez

Also part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, the American mixed martial arts fighter currently ranked No 1 in the official UFC flyweight rankings. will be meeting fans at 6pm at Mushrif Mall.

+ mushrifmall.com

Mahra Al Falahi x Coya

Emirati artist Mahra Al Falahi will begin her exhibition titled The Evolution at Coya Abu Dhabi. From 7 to 9pm today, meet the artist in person and enjoy her underwater-themed pieces while sampling mocktails, curated specially for the exhibition opening. At Al Maryah Island. Exhibition runs until the end of the month.

Call 02-3067000

Yoga at Umm Al Emarat Park

The beginner-friendly outdoor classes are set to take place every Sunday and Wednesday from 7 to 8pm inside the park’s grounds by the Wisdom Garden. The classes will be led by yoga guru Neli Merris of Seven Wellness. Dh60 for one class.

Call 056-6020690

DUBAI

New LED Show at the Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa’s evening LED display will feature two new shows. There’s Memory Lane by artist Anthony Birland, which captures the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s, while Summer Done by artist Karl Taylor Knight celebrates the fun of summer days coming to a close. Shows every hour from 7.45 to 10.45pm.

+ burjkhalifa.ae

Sign Up for Sushi Masterclass

Sumo Sushi's Anniversary Roll celebrates the chain's 15th year of operations in 2015.

Learn secrets from sushi chefs over an afternoon at Sumo’s Master Sushi Beginner’s Class on Saturday. Only 12 spots are available for the class, which will start at 2pm. Participants will get all sushi-making essentials along with a ‘Certificate of Completion’ and a gift bag. Dh200 per person with a group price of Dh350 if you enroll with your sushi making partner. At Sumo’s Silicon Oasis branch.

Call 800-7866

Free Coffee for the Environmentalists

From today, Mokha 1450 is introducing two new special offers on Keep Cups, the brand of reusable coffee cups. Every customer who purchases a Keep Cup at Mokha 1450 will receive a free coffee. And every customer who brings their Keep Cup to Mokha 1450 gets 20 per cent off their takeaway coffee. Both offers are permanent and available at Mokha 1450 Coffee Boutique on Al Wasl and Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge on the Palm.

Call 04-3216455

Free Drinks for Ladies

Every Wednesday, ladies get four complimentary drinks and daily offers at Maxx Music Bar, while Salha and the Million Dollar band take to the stage to rock from 10.30pm. At Citymax Hotels, Al Barsha.

Call 050-1007046

VDesi Comedy World Cup

Eight comics from eight countries will battle it out for the title of The Champion and the audience will have the power to pick the winner through their hoots and cheers. Hosted by Maher Bharwany, at The Clavichord, Signature 1 Hotel, from 9pm. Dh55 per person.

Call 050-8241453

United Moments Exhibition

A new body of work by British artist Julian Castaldi, this exhibition encompasses a mix of traditional paintings on canvas using acrylic and enamel, and wooden and steel elements found on the coastline by the artist himself. Until September 30 at Kulture House, 106 Jumeirah Beach Road. Open from 9am to 10pm.

Call 04-3991790

Ninja Warrior Obstacle

Face off against your friends while you test your balance and strength and try to be the last warrior standing. Or try bouldering, a free reign wall where you can climb with neither a harness nor a rope. All at the Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre. Entry is free but individual activities may incure a price. Open daily from 8am until midnight.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

SHARJAH

Visit Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi

Originally built for Sheikh Saeed in the late 19th century, the beachside bait was restored and opened as a museum in 1999. With carved wooden doors and decorative stucco, featuring barjeel (wind towers) and a central courtyard, the bait gives a sense of what life was like more than a century ago. Dh5 for adults.