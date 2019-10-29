Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Ladies Dash

An evening full of activities, including a relay-race, main stage and activity village that’s all strictly ladies only. The Abu Dhabi Ladies Dash aims to empower and encourage fitness for the ladies of the UAE and a chance for women of all nationalities, religions, cultures and languages to come together for a fun evening. At Yas Marina Circuit. Sessions start at 4.30pm. Tickets start at Dh120.

+ racethedash.com

Dance Performances

Two iconic dance performances: BIPED and How to Pass, Kick, Fall and Run will be performed by Centre National de Danse Contemporaine d’Angers, under the direction of Robert Swinston, with live music by Gavin Bryars. The performances are held to celebrate the worldwide centennial of Merce Cunningham, one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century. At The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. Tickets are Dh100. Show starts 8pm.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

10,000 Years of Luxury

Natural Pearl c. 5800 BCE, Marawah, United Arab Emirates 3 mm (diameter) HE.2017.00001 Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Description: Marawah Island is home to one of the most important archaeological sites in the United Arab Emirates. It provides significant evidence to help us better understand the human communities that lived in the region during the Neolithic period, some 8,000 years ago. The site is comprised of at least seven mounds and excavations in some of them have revealed stone houses dating to c. 6000 BCE. These houses were used as burial chambers during later periods. Within one of the chambers, fragments of the oldest known human skeleton in the emirate of Abu Dhabi were found. It is, however, the discovery of a complete natural pearl, which dates to the period when the structures were used as houses, that is of enormous importance. Carbon 14 analysis on a sediment sample associated with the pearl indicates a date between 5,800 and 5,600 BCE. Prior to this discovery, the oldest kn Image Credit: ©Department of Culture and Tour

The first comprehensive exhibition on the history of luxury in the world, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest exhibition will explore the multifaceted nature of luxury from ancient times to the present day. Visitors will explore luxury through fashion, jewellery, visual art, furniture and design with masterpieces from the collections of international institutions and brands. Highlights among the 350 objects include the oldest pearl in the world, the renowned Boscoreale Treasure – one of the largest collections of silverware preserved from Roman Antiquity – and dresses and jewellery from design houses such as Cartier, Maison Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel, Christian Dior, Elie Saab and Yves Saint Laurent. Entry is Dh60.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Mandy Knight’s The Dark Knight

The multi award-winning comedian is bringing her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh Fringe show to Dubai. In 2017, Knight returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after a 20-year hiatus, with a show that was simply her best work to date. The production is a personal journey of discovery on why she has to make the unspeakable, hysterical. Tickets are Dh95 (over 18 only). At Warehouse Four. Show starts 8pm.

+ warehousefour.com

Park Hyatt’s Pink Lagoon

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness this October, Park Hyatt Dubai has transformed the Lagoon into a pastel pink hue – a statement that aims to raise awareness in the region. The luxury five-star property is also encouraging the public to be clued up when it comes to checking for symptoms of breast cancer, distributing fact sheets to all female in-house guests in a hope to educate them on the tell-tale signs that could help save lives.

+ parkhyattdubai.com

Diwali at the Park

To mark the festival, guests can enjoy park entry with unlimited access to rides and live shows as well as a complimentary special Diwali buffet at Mughal-E-Azam restaurant. In addition, the park will be decorated specially for the festive occasion. Diwali offer on one-day park tickets start at Dh80 per person for a group of four. Until November Satruday.

+ bollywoodparksdubai.com

Halloween Party

Coya Dubai throwing a Halloween party tonight. Expect theatrical celebrations with inspiration drawn from all things ‘spirited’. Guests are encouraged to show up in costumes. At Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, from 9pm.

Call 04-3169600

SHARJAH

Music Workshop

Lebanese-American composer and musician Tarek Yamani will conduct a series of workshops titled Jazz Tactics and Essentials of Improvisation. At 7pm at Collections Building, Arts Square. Attendance is free but registration is mandatory. Participants are encouraged to bring their own instruments.

+ sharjahart.org

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Under Armour Challenge

Back for the third edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge with new never-seen-before surprises in store, the challenge will test participants’ physical and mental strength. The one-day event takes place on November 15 at Kite Beach Fitness Village where contestants battle it out to win prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in both the male and female categories. Challenges include obstacles, sprinting, weighted carries, rope climbs and new surprises to test even the most battle-hardened competitor. It’s for people of all fitness levels. Registration is Dh50 and closes on November 12.

+ underarmourme.com

Conrad Dubai

The luxury property located in the financial and shopping district of Dubai will be curating a range of fitness classes every day. Sessions will take place from 7 to 7.30pm, including yoga and Zumba lessons.

Call 04-4447444

Sofitel Dubai The Palm Offer

Sofitel Fitness has launched a membership offer applicable only during Dubai Fitness Challenge where two months complimentary access if they book for a six-month membership. Along with access to the gym, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the resort’s steam room and sauna, tennis courts and X-Fitness centre. Packages start from Dh4,200 for six months.

+ sofiteldubaithepalm.com