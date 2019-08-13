From theme park deals to free shows to catch, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Take Your Baby to the Spa

Baby Spa is the first spa in the Middle East providing hydrotherapy and massage for newborns up to 15 months. The hydrotherapy sessions are renowned to strengthen muscles, assist with gas issues, improve circulation and support digestive system functioning. At Yas Mall. Prices vary.

+ facebook.com/thebabyspaae

Costume Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi

This interactive adventure game concept is inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a challenge for children aged 4 – 10, and is designed to inspire, stimulate imagination and curiosity, and spark a love of learning and critical observation. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket of Dh63. Museum admission is free for children under the age of 13.

+ louvreabudhabi.com

Laughter Factory in the Capital

See Scott Bennett, a rising star from Yorkshire; angry American Dave Fulton, and the headliner, Australian bad boy Ro Campbell at Park Rotana. From 8pm. Tickets start at Dh160.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

ArtLab Sessions

Pick up new skills, including glass painting, tape art making, straw painting, thumbprint painting, flower making, quilling art and even yarn art. The free workshops run from 4 to 10pm on weekdays and from 4 to 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At My City Centre Masdar.

+ facebook.com/MyCityCentreMasdar

Live Game Show

Guess prices, piece together puzzles and decide ‘higher or lower’ on product values and win vouchers and prizes worth up to Dh10,000. Daily during Eid at the main entrance area of Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain. Until Saturday.

+ aljimimall.com

DUBAI

Evening Light Show

End your day at Legoland Dubai with a Lego character dance party followed by a new light show. The fun takes place in the indoor and air-conditioned Miniland, where the eight-minute-long show will run every evening at 7.45pm. Until Friday. Tickets start at Dh245 but GCC residents have the option of reusing the tickets all summer for free.

+ legoland.ae

Catch ‘Weldi’ at Cinema Akil

Tunisian director Mohammad Ben Attia’s critically acclaimed film Weldi (Dear Son) is a family drama about Riadh and his son Sami who disappears to join Daesh. The film screens until August 22 with tickets costing Dh52.50 and 56.50. Screenings at various times. Check online for details.

+ cinemaakil.com

Kids’ Arts & Craft Fair

Get the little ones have fun with face painting, musical chairs and magic shows, or simply enjoy getting their hands messy at the starry slime making workshop. There are also activities such as a slipper decorating workshop, among other play-and-learn outdoor art and DIY craft projects. Free to attend at Al Seef. Today is the last day.

+ alseef.ae

Get Active Indoors

Bring outdoor sports into a 25,000sqm air conditioned space at the annual Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre, the hub for all things active, from table tennis to volleyball, basketball and football. It’s open from 8pm to midnight until September 10. Entry is free but use of facilities may incur a price.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

Eid Ticket Deals at Bollywood Parks

Buy two tickets for Dh150, four for Dh200 and six for Dh240 at the theme park. Single tickets are priced Dh99. Also, upgrade with Dh50 and get unlimited F&B and enjoy Indian delicacies across all restaurants at the park, including Studio Canteen, Mughal-e-Azam and Victoria Station.

+ dubaiparksandresorts.com

SHARJAH

Summer at Al Noor

From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling and crafts, there’s a packed summer programme for all ages at Al Noor Island. Daily until August 31, 2019. Prices vary.

Call 06-5067000

All for the Kids

Souq Al Jubail is organising a month-long series of workshops, interactive activities and performances specially designed for kids of all age groups. Entertainment includes a roaming musical parade, acrobats and variety of dance performances. Until September 7.