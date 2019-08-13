ABU DHABI
Take Your Baby to the Spa
Baby Spa is the first spa in the Middle East providing hydrotherapy and massage for newborns up to 15 months. The hydrotherapy sessions are renowned to strengthen muscles, assist with gas issues, improve circulation and support digestive system functioning. At Yas Mall. Prices vary.
+ facebook.com/thebabyspaae
Costume Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi
This interactive adventure game concept is inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a challenge for children aged 4 – 10, and is designed to inspire, stimulate imagination and curiosity, and spark a love of learning and critical observation. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket of Dh63. Museum admission is free for children under the age of 13.
+ louvreabudhabi.com
Laughter Factory in the Capital
See Scott Bennett, a rising star from Yorkshire; angry American Dave Fulton, and the headliner, Australian bad boy Ro Campbell at Park Rotana. From 8pm. Tickets start at Dh160.
+ thelaughterfactory.com
ArtLab Sessions
Pick up new skills, including glass painting, tape art making, straw painting, thumbprint painting, flower making, quilling art and even yarn art. The free workshops run from 4 to 10pm on weekdays and from 4 to 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At My City Centre Masdar.
+ facebook.com/MyCityCentreMasdar
Live Game Show
Guess prices, piece together puzzles and decide ‘higher or lower’ on product values and win vouchers and prizes worth up to Dh10,000. Daily during Eid at the main entrance area of Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain. Until Saturday.
+ aljimimall.com
DUBAI
Evening Light Show
End your day at Legoland Dubai with a Lego character dance party followed by a new light show. The fun takes place in the indoor and air-conditioned Miniland, where the eight-minute-long show will run every evening at 7.45pm. Until Friday. Tickets start at Dh245 but GCC residents have the option of reusing the tickets all summer for free.
+ legoland.ae
Catch ‘Weldi’ at Cinema Akil
Tunisian director Mohammad Ben Attia’s critically acclaimed film Weldi (Dear Son) is a family drama about Riadh and his son Sami who disappears to join Daesh. The film screens until August 22 with tickets costing Dh52.50 and 56.50. Screenings at various times. Check online for details.
+ cinemaakil.com
Kids’ Arts & Craft Fair
Get the little ones have fun with face painting, musical chairs and magic shows, or simply enjoy getting their hands messy at the starry slime making workshop. There are also activities such as a slipper decorating workshop, among other play-and-learn outdoor art and DIY craft projects. Free to attend at Al Seef. Today is the last day.
+ alseef.ae
Get Active Indoors
Bring outdoor sports into a 25,000sqm air conditioned space at the annual Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre, the hub for all things active, from table tennis to volleyball, basketball and football. It’s open from 8pm to midnight until September 10. Entry is free but use of facilities may incur a price.
+ dubaisportsworld.ae
Eid Ticket Deals at Bollywood Parks
Buy two tickets for Dh150, four for Dh200 and six for Dh240 at the theme park. Single tickets are priced Dh99. Also, upgrade with Dh50 and get unlimited F&B and enjoy Indian delicacies across all restaurants at the park, including Studio Canteen, Mughal-e-Azam and Victoria Station.
+ dubaiparksandresorts.com
SHARJAH
Summer at Al Noor
From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling and crafts, there’s a packed summer programme for all ages at Al Noor Island. Daily until August 31, 2019. Prices vary.
Call 06-5067000
All for the Kids
Souq Al Jubail is organising a month-long series of workshops, interactive activities and performances specially designed for kids of all age groups. Entertainment includes a roaming musical parade, acrobats and variety of dance performances. Until September 7.
+ facebook.com/SouqAlJubail