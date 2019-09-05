UFC 112 ABU DHABI Image Credit: Gulf News

ABU DHABI

Meet the Showdown Stars

MMA star Joseph Benavidez will be at Mushrif Mall at 6pm today, while Kamaru Usman, the current UFC Welterweight Champion, will be at Al Wahda Mall tomorrow at the same time as part of the activities for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week set for Saturday on Yas Island. Fans will have a chance for a photo opportunity with the champs.

+ adshowdownweek.ae

Ladies, Make a Splash

Yas Waterworld is hosting ladies day today, from 10am until 11pm. From Aqua Zumba classes, to adrenalin-charged rides, live music and more will keep the ladies busy. Tickets priced at Dh250 per person.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Ethiopian Circus

Enjoy the family show with gravity-defying stunts that dive into the rhythms of Ethiopia’s rich musical and artistic traditions. A tale of two brothers told through juggling, hoop-diving, Chinese pole, and contortion. Running for three days, starting today. Performances at 8pm at The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. Tickets priced at Dh75 for youth and Dh150 for adults.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

DUBAI

Evening Brunch

Experience authentic French culinary fare at BQ – French Kitchen & Bar at Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels and Resort starting from Dh225 per person. The new five-course set menu will be served on Thursdays between 7pm and 11pm.

Call 04-4355577

Be a ‘Bridechilla’

Hen party or bachelorette weekend coming up? Whatever your jam, W Dubai – The Palm has launched ‘Detox Retox Repeat’ packages for brides to be. Detox comprises a morning session at Fit gym concept, followed by poolside sunbathing at Wet Deck and glam treatments at Away Spa. All this starts from Dh550.

The Retox includes a an indulgence at Palm Sugar, the hotel’s poolside brunch, followed by an afternoon at SoBe, the rooftop, starting from Dh215 per person. Repeat allows visitors to head to one of the restaurants on the property for a refuel, starting from Dh300 per person.

+ wpalmevents@whotels.com

Kids Eat Free

Treat your little ones to a free meal at Freddy’s, Mall of the Emirates when you order a combo. Meal options include cooked-to-order Steakburger, Vienna beef hot dog, grilled cheese sandwich or crispy chicken tenders, shoe-string fries and a drink of choice. In addition, kids create their own sundaes and shakes with a choice of 19 different toppings and mix-ins. Until Saturday.

+ freddysuae.com

Extended Summer

Join the extended summer fun at the Thursday pool party at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai’s Beach Club from 11am to 10pm, with a resident DJ.

Call 04-3766290

Go Skydiving

Take a leaf out of Will Smith’s book and conquer your fear of heights with skydiving Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Experience the thrill of freefall at 120 miles per hour for Dh1,699 while securely attached in a harness to an instructor. The tandem jump package includes photos and videos captured by camera flyers. At Skydive Dubai’s desert drop.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Freddie Tribute

Freddie Mercury Image Credit: AP

Celebrate the life and music of the late Queen frontman for a week starting today at noon at Hard Rock Cafe Dubai. A limited edition of Freddie’s Mustache Milkshake, a t-shirt, pin and more awaits guests. A special tribute will be performed on Saturday starting from 8.30pm.

Call 04-2328900

Shop, Win & Save

Spend Dh300 or more at City Center Mirdif until Saturday and get a chance to win back your kid’s tuition fees. City Center Deira offers the same deal for a spend of Dh200. Free meals for kids are also up for grabs in every purchase of a main course in selected F&B outlets of Mall of Emirates, City Center Mirdif and City Center Deira.

+ majidalfuttaim

SHARJAH

Train to Dive

Learn highland diving, underwater diving and wreck diving at Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah. Participants will receive a diving license after passing sessions. This event is until October 12. Registration for Dh100.

Call 06-5069999

Summer Carnival

Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall has deals and entertainment until September 30. Shoppers also get a chance to win one Toyota Camry at each mall when they spend Dh100 and six lucky winners win Dh3,000 daily.