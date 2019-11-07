Image Credit: Instagram

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Moments’ Drive-In Cinema

Abu Dhabi Moments, an initiative by the Department of Community Development and part of the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Programme ‘Ghadan 21’, is rollling out a pop-up Drive-in Cinema at Hudayriyat Island today and tomorrow. Families and friends will be able to watch blockbusters at the free to attend, outdoor event with screening times at 8pm and 11pm on both days. A plush lounge viewing area also available, as well as an extensive food truck village. Movie details online.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Cinema Island Exhibition

An exhibition by London-based artist Marysia Lewandowska, whose project Cinema Island brings archival footage from the UAE into public memory, opens today and runs until November 24, in the Conference Center (A6) at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). The project, which was originally curated by Hammad Nasar for Abu Dhabi Art 2018, explores archives, and history, and highlights the important role of arts institutions in bringing attention to these topics.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Bonfire Night

Head to the Emirates Palace tonight and transport yourself to the tropics at this Caribbean inspired bonfire session in the capital, which is held every first Thursday of the month. Enjoy a barbecue, beats by a live calypso band, and a cool beach vibe when you book Bonfire Nights at the Palace—an evening that’s certain to spark a fire in your weekend plans. From 7 to 11.30pm. Buffet starts at Dh249 per person.

Call 02-6907999

Dubai

Comedy Night

Abish Mathew. Image Credit: Supplied.

Get your dose of desi jokes at Rajmahal Theatre, Bollywood Parks Dubai as Abish Mathew and Rohan Joshi take to the stage tonight for an evening of laughter. Admission at 9pm and tickets starts from Dh75.

Call 04-2468829

Igor Krutoy Live

Join renowned Russian- Ukrainian composer Igor Krutoy for a night of memorable tunes at Jumeirah Beach Hotel with special guest appearances. Irina Allegrova will perform alongside Krutoy. Dimash Kudaibergen, the classically trained star known for his six-octave singing range will join her for his Middle East debut. Pop star and actress Jasmin is also part of the line-up with Latvian musician Intars Busulis and celebrity performer Nikolay Baskov. Admisssion at 8pm, tickets priced at Dh300.

Call 050-2853266

Dubai Run

Shaikh Zayed Road will turn into a running track on Friday for Dubai Fitness Challenge with Dubai Run 30x30, a free-to-attend event that includes a 5km fun run and a 10km run, with both routes starting and ending at Dubai World Trade Centre. The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels – also accommodating strollers and wheelchairs. The 10km run has been created for running enthusiasts 18 years of age or older. Even though free, registration is essential to participate or simply come and cheer. Event starts at 6am.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Ashurst Trifest

Lace up your sneakers and snap on your goggles for a thrilling race that will take you from land to sea and back. Taking up a new location and format, Ashurst Trifest is taking place on Friday at 6.30am and will offer three testing distances: Super Sprint, Sprint and DIT Olympic.

Sign up and take on this challenge at Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe. Super Sprint is open to participants aged 10 years and older, Sprint is suited to participants 13 years and older, while you must be at least 16 years old to join the Olympic series. There are also options to sign up for any of the three distances as a team. Registration starts at Dh190.48.

+ premieronline.com/event

The Great Pulse Ride Off-Road

Wake up to an invigorating cycling session this Friday. The ride is free to join and is for all aged five years and older. Choose a route of 5km, 10km or 20km, depending on your ability, and don’t forget to bring along your bicycle and helmet. Organised by The Cycle Hub and Dubai Sports City, the ride is open to the first 1,000 participants with start details online. Registration can also be completed between 7-7.45am at the event, when the sessions kicks off.

+ thecyclehub.com/pulse-ride-details

Global Village’s Yoga Day Out

Yoga Image Credit: Supplied

Global Village is hosting a free-to-attend Yoga Day Out exclusively for Dubai Fitness Challenge on Friday. Led by Allie McLaughlin and Neha Duseja, ambassadors of lululemon, the event is set to welcome up to 3,100 participants to a session of stretching and asanas. While the yoga is for participants aged 15 and older, children are welcome to play at the designated kids’ gym, where plenty of fun activities await. Doors open at 7am and first session starts at 8am.

+ globalvillage.ae/yoga-day-out

Meet Filipino Star Lovi Poe

The actress and singer will be at the Bench store today at noon in Satwa, followed by a Bench store opening at 5pm, Al Wahda Street, Sharjah. The daughter of the late superstar Fernando Poe Jr will also be at Al Ghurair Centre’s Bench store at 10.30am, followed by a 2pm appearance at BurJuman and a chess festival opening ceremony at 3pm.

Sharjah

Bollywood Star

Mumbai: Actor Gulshan Grover at screening of Kaun Kitney Paani Mein in Mumbai on 27 Aug, 2015. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Catch a chat with the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood, actor Gulshan Grover, who will be attending the Sharjah International Book Affair tonight from 8.30 to 9.30pm at the Intellectual Hall as part of the Cultural Programme, Speaker’s Session. He will talk about his book, Bad Man, his career and the changes seen in the Indian film industry. The book fair runs until Saturday at the Sharjah Expo Centre. Entry is free and no registration is required.