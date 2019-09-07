Go for yoga in the park in Abu Dhabi or catch a Hollywood film at Cinema Akil, Dubai

ABU DHABI

Qasr Al Watan Library

House of knowledge a musium -Qasr Al Watan the new cultural landmark housed within the Presidentaial Palace compund which is opend for tourists . Photo Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced a schedule of events at Qasr Al Watan Library, within the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. The programme includes panel discussions and workshops with authors, academics and journalists. It starts today with the ‘Award-winning Author’s Experience’, a discussion, hosted by the Saudi children’s writer and academic Dr Arwa Al Khamis. Full programme is available online.

+ qasralwatan.ae

Yoga in the Park

The all-new ‘Yoga at Umm Al Emarat Park’ season has kicked off. Every Sunday and Wednesday, check out the beginner-friendly outdoor classes from 7pm inside the Park’s grounds by the Wisdom Garden. The classes, which will be led by yoga instructor Neli Merris of Seven Wellness and will feature a unique blend of Hatha Yoga asanas and breath-synchronised Vinyasa flows. Each class will close with a guided meditation.

+ neli@sevenwellness.ae

Kids Go Free

Through September 30, family holidaymakers as well as staycationers in the UAE can enjoy a summer break on Yas Island with ‘Kids Go Free’ packages. When booking a hotel stay for one night or more through yasisland.ae, each child under the age of 12 can stay and play at the Island’s theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

+ yasisland.ae

Art Exhibition: Najat Makki's Luminescence

The Cultural Foundation within Abu Dhabi’s oldest historical site — Al Hosn — has launched programme of exhibitions, workshops, and art events. Currently, Najat Makki: Luminescence a debut solo exhibition on one of the leading artists of the UAE is underway. The exhibition is displayed in the foundation’s main hall and ground floor spaces. The exhibition runs until December 15 and will host workshops.

+ alhosn.ae

After School Fun at Kidzania

KidZania has launched its ‘After School Mania’. Available at both its Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations, visitors bringing kids after 4pm, Sunday to Wednesday, can grab an economy ticket for Dh99.

Valid until October 31, visitors can book their tickets online or at the KidZania ticket counters. Kids can explore role-play activities.

At The Dubai Mall and Yas Mall outlets.

+ tickets.kidzania.ae

DUBAI

Curry Nights

Ghaya Grand Hotel has launched its Curry Nights this month. This new promo will feature the authentic curries from India, Japan and China. Prices start at Dh79 per person and the promotion is available from 6pm to 11pm during weekdays.

Call 04-4293300

Theatre Night

Theatrewallas are staging a Natya-Sandhya (evening of theatre) tonight, with works by filmmaker Satyajit Ray, writer Ismat Chughtai and Mohammad Aslam Parvez. Head to The Junction, Alserkal Avenue and catch the performance of Dil Se, a one-act play, followed by Chidi Ki Dukki, a love story, and the chilling Dastak. Tickets start at Dh60 and show at 7.30pm.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Film Screening

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is screening at Cinema Akil until Thursday. Tickets are priced at Dh52.50 and are available online. Timings vary. Screening at WarehouseH68, Alserkal Avenue.

+ cinemaakil.com

Spa Treat

Head down to Sheraton Mall of the Emirates for its ‘Summer Indulgences’ package at Shine Spa, which runs until September 30. The weekday deal includes 50 per cent off on all 60 and 80 minutes’ massages and 25 per cent off on 60 minutes’ facials. From Sunday to Thursday, between 10am and 2pm. Prices start from Dh350.

Call 04-3772380

Pizza Time

Trattoria Toscana at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has launched a ‘Pizza Romana’ menu, available until September 26. Crafted by Chef de Cuisine, Giorgio Minnone, the Pizza Romana menu will feature three toppings — the Pizza Romana alla Caprese (Dh65); Pizza Romana Quattro Stagioni (Dh65); and Pizza Romana al Salmone (Dh75).

Call 800-666353

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Shuck Up Fresh Oysters

Lexington Grill at Waldorf Astoria is serving Normandy Oysters in three different ways: classic, baked or with bubbles/ Prices start from Dh70 onwards.