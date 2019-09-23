From concerts to Saudi National Day deals, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI AND DUBAI

Saudi National Day Fireworks

To mark the 89th Saudi National Day celebrations, there will be a special fireworks show at the Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi tonight at 9pm. In Dubai, there will be a special Imagine show at Dubai Festival City at 7.30, 8, 9, 10 and 11pm. There will also be fireworks in Dubai at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah at 8.30pm, Bluewaters at 8.30pm and The Beach in JBR at 9pm.

+ dubaicalendar.com

Saudi National Day Discount

Just for today, three Yas Island theme parks — Ferrari World, Yas Water World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi — are offering Saudi nationals a special entry ticket price of Dh89 per person. Yas Marina circuit will also give a 20 per cent discount on experiences including Drive Yas and Kartzone for guests who wear green between today and September 28.

+ yasisland.ae

Hamad Altaee Live

Watch the Emirati pianist and composer perform with the orchestra at the Cultural Center in Manarat Al Saadiyat. Al Taee has previoysly performed in the UAE, Italy, France, Belarus and many other countries. From 7.30 to 9.30pm tonight. Tickets start at Dh65.

+ 800tickets.com

Mexican Food Week

Emirates Palace Hotel is hosting a ‘Culinary Trek through Mexico’ for a week full of flavours that carry Mexico’s spirit at Le Vendome. Lunch is priced at Dh263 (12.30 to 3.30pm) and dinner is Dh272 (6.30 to 11.30pm). Until Tuesday.

Call 02-6907999

Home Fashion

The annual event features home decor workshops by interior experts, creative pop-ups and offers. Until October 5 at Yas Mall.

+ yasmall.ae

Step into a Story

The exhibition focuses on pop-up books, moveable books with paper mechanisms which pop up when the reader turns the page. They are engineering marvels designed to engage readers of all ages. The stories of UAE authors and illustrators are reimagined as 3D immersive and interactive learning spaces to spark children’s imagination. At Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, ground floor. Until December 15.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

DUBAI

Tolerance Essay Competition

Bin Haider Advocates and Legal Consultants have announced an essay competition in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance titled ‘The Positive Impact of the First Ministry of Tolerance in the World’. UAE residents aged 15 to 24 can submit their original essays, in English or Arabic and between 800 to 1,000 words. The first prize is Dh50,000, second is Dh30,000 and third is Dh20,000. An additional 10 applicants will receive Dh3,000. Last date of submission is October 31. Write an email to the address below to request a participation form.

+ competition@bhadvoc.com

Mussel Manial

Indulge in a traditional pot of mussels and select from different recipes — Blue Cheese, Thai, Hoegaarden, Mariniere and creamy for Dh99 per person. At Belgian Beer Cafe, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City.

Call 04-7011127

The Alumni Return

A group exhibition highlighting how some of the most talented artists, who went away to pursue higher qualifications and strengthen their practice in arts, have returned to further the industry in the UAE. Out of the eight artists exhibiting, six of them are Emirati. Until October 29 at Tashkeel Studio and Gallery, Nad Al Sheba 1. Entry free.

+ tashkeel.org

Ay Caramba Night

Whether you are in the mood to cha-cha, samba or rhumba, Latin playlist and beats by resident DJ Katya is guaranteed to turn up the heat and spice up your Monday evening. Also, enjoy the ultimate speakeasy experience with a ‘Buy One get One’ offer on all some beverages all night long. At to Poppy by David Myers, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai. From 8pm to 4am.

Call 04-5125554

Rugby Fever

Barasti’s middle deck will be transformed into a rugby pitch, complete with a whole line-up of rugby themed games and activations for fans to enjoy the Rugby World Cup. Entry is free.

+ barastibeach.com

‘Friends’ Couch in Dubai

The signature orange couch from Friends has arrived in Dubai and it’s one of the few global destinations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit show. The Central Perk Cafe has been set outdoors on a floatie next to The Dubai Fountain where it will stay from Sunday for a month.

+ thedubaimall.com

SHARJAH

Lasting Impressions: Adam Henein

Recognised as one of the most prominent sculptors in the Arab world, Henein uses simple lines and abstract forms to create sculptures and modernist figures in a poetic manner. At Sharjah Art Museum. Until November 16. Entry free.