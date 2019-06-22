Shujaat Khan Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Lest We Forget Exhibition

The exhibition at Warehouse421, looks back on family pictures from across the globe to see history through the eyes of people. Lest We Forget: The Universality of Family runs until July 28. Admission is free.

+ warehouse421.ae

Cultural Exhibition

Codices of Mexico: The Old Book of the New World exhibition showcases the preserved ancestral wisdom of Mexican. Codices are considered a memory of the cultural, scientific and artistic development of the people of Mexico, elaborated on amate paper, skin, maguey fibre, cotton, among others. Exhibition runs September 30 at Qasr Al Watan. Rsvp to attend.

+ comunidadeau@sre.gob.mx

Cafe Bateel Goes Gluten Free

Cafe Bateel, the Mediterranean restaurant, has launched a new menu featuring gluten-free editions of the cafe’s signature dishes. Highlights include: spicy

tomato and quinoa soup, along with Bateel club, a combination of tomatoes, avocado and egg, layered with a choice of tuna or chicken in gluten-free toast.

UAE-wide, including Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi and Shaikh Zayed Road Dubai.

+ bateel.com

Dubai

Shujaat Khan Live

The Emirates NBD Classics is returning for season eight with Indian classical musician and sitar player Shujaat Khan performing tonight at Dubai Opera. He will be accompanied by Azaan Khan on acoustic guitar and vocals, Anil Chawla on keyboard, Aveleon Giles Vaz on drums, Makrand Sanon, Amit Choubey and Sarthak Pahwa on percussion and Danik Ghosh on bass. Tickets start at Dh100. Show starts at 8pm.

+ dubaiopera.com

The Green Planet

The dome at City Walk has launched an up close and personal encounter where guests will be able to hold and feed birds including the toucan and the caiques. Visitors can also get up close and personal with the reptiles. The reptile encounter allows guests to hold lizards, geckos, turtles, chameleon and snakes. At

4.30pm the bug encounter is where you can touch he millipede, roaches, worms and even a tarantula. Daily piranha feeding at 4pm. Entry at Dh99 (online) or Dh115 (at the gate). Encounters start from Dh184.

+ thegreenplanetdubai.com

Pop-Up

Kcal Extra and Motion Cycling are running a special get fit programme through a mix of full-body, calorie-torching classes and one month of Kcal Extra’s customised meal delivery plan. Today, guests can participate in a full day of classes. New visitors can ride for free. There will also be special discounts, including a summer class pack of 16 sessions for Dh1,200. From 9 am until 6 pm at The Oberoi Hotel Business Center, 18th Floor, Business Bay.

+ motion-cycling.ae

Dine With Akira Back

Tonight, guests can dine at Japanese restaurant Akira Back with the Michelin-starred chef who will make an appearance at his restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm for one night only. Chef Back will serve a curated nine-course set menu inspired by his renowned one Michelin-starred restaurant, DOSA in Seoul, South Korea. For Dh395 per person, with a complimentary beverage.

Call 04 245 5555

Try Yoga

Enjoy a day of yoga at the The Greens today. Start the day with relaxing gong meditation and follow it up with a yoga class in the afternoon. Round the evening off with a slow and calming yoga class. At Trance Yoga, Onyx Tower 2, unit 903 in The Greens. The sessions will take place between 9.30am and 7.30pm. Entry is free.

+ Facebook.com/tranceyogauae

Ripe Market

Times Square Center is taking the market stalls indoors with local artisans and designers putting out their wares. Everything from organic skincare, handbags to rustic homeware, handmade jewellery and baby clothes available. There’ll also be pop-up yoga and fitness classes and workshops.

+ facebook.com/ripemarket

Saturday Laughs

Joker Street in Bur Dubai is hosting a night of stand-up comedy tonight with headliner Yash Bhardwaj, along with a host of local talent. From 9pm at Orchid Vue Hotel.

Call 050 324 5927

Ras Al Khaimah

Comedy Night

Comedians Conor Drum, Keith Farnan and Sonja Jayne Salmon will headline a stand-up night tonight at Al Hamra Golf Club, starting at 7pm. Tickets, available online, are priced at Dh130 for non-members and Dh110 for members.

+ rak.platinumlist.net

World Yoga Day

The celebrations continue at American University, which is hosting a yoga session, backed by the Ras Al Khaimah Police and free to attend. on the football grounds at 6.30pm.

The celebrations continue at American University, which is hosting a yoga session, backed by the Ras Al Khaimah Police and free to attend. on the football grounds at 6.30pm.