Also joining them on stage will be stand-up star Sonja Jayne Salmon

Stand-up comedians Conor Drum, Keith Farnan and Sonja Jayne Salmon will headline ‘The Big Fish Comedy Show’, which will be staged at the Jumeirah Golf Estates on June 21.

A regular on the UK comedy circuit, Drum has performed across the world, from Barcelona to South Africa, whilst bringing several shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Farnan has previously performed in Dubai, who has also appeared on BBC’s Michael Mcintyre Comedy Roadshow, as well as adapting his own comedy documentaries.

Salmon started her professional career in 1998 and has won numerous comedy awards since.