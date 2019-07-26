Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Neon Nights

Yas Waterworld presents an after-dark family experience. Ride and slide into the night with a live Hydrojet show and enjoy a silent disco. Tickets start at Dh250, with extended hours from 10am until 10pm on Fridays, until August 30.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Jason Manford Live

Jason Manford Image Credit: Supplied

After bringing the laughs to Dubai, British comedian Jason Manford heads to Abu Dhabi for his Muddle Class Tour at the Park Rotana Grand Ballroom tonight. Tickets priced at Dh250. Show starts at 9pm.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

Shopping Discounts

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi is offering customers a chance to win Dh10,000 in gift cards to spend across stores in the mall. As part of the Retail Abu Dhabi initiative, customers who spend Dh200 in a single transaction until August 30 will enter into a daily draw with a chance of winning the gift cards to spend in stores across the mall.

+ marinamall.ae

Liwa Date Festival

Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News The Liwa Date Festival in Liwa, UAE. Photo: gsfh

Taking place in Al Dhafra Region until Saturday, the festival is aimed at bringing awareness on the cultural significance of the date in Emirati traditions. It also sees the participation of hundreds of farmers in daily competitions spread across different categories. The total prize money runs into the millions of dirhams. From 4pm until 10pm. Free entry.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Amit Kumar Live

Enjoy the golden years of music with Amit Kumar paying tribute to his father, the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. Tonight at Rajmahal Theatre at Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Tickets start from Dh75 and are available online. From 6pm.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

‘Ek Raat’ Theatrical Performance

Mandali theatre group, led by director Arif Bhaldar, is staging a a play at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz tonight and tomorrow. Ek Raat — A Story unfolds over one night in a prison where an individual stands up for his principles. Tickets available online, starting at Dh100. Gates open at 7.15pm.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Laugh-a-thon 3.0

Indian comedian and screenwriter Varun Grover performs his first solo show in Dubai live on board at the Queen Elizabeth 2 from 8pm tonight. Tickets start from Dh75.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Ready for a Roast

Nick & Scott’s traditional roast dinner is available at The Lion, The H Hotel Dubai. Starting from Dh95, it is available daily from 5pm until 10pm.

Call 04-3592366

Summer Fun

Head to W Hotel, The Palm’s Wet Deck with your gang to unwind with beverages, gourmet eats and a DJ lineup, between 1pm and 5pm.

Call 04-2455555

Retro Friday

Bring back old memories and party at Millennium Airport Hotel, with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, with a 30 per cent discount on your bill. From 11pm until 3am.

Call 04-7028888

BBQ Time

Head to the Blacksmith Smokehouse for the Alamo BBQ Brunch, a three-course all-American evening meal. Expect smoked southern flavours in distinctive Tex-Mex dishes and free-flowing beverages for Dh110. From 7pm until 11pm.

Call 04-4078873

Springs Souk Show

Dracula’s Castle is coming to The Springs Souk and Dracula, Mavis, Frankenstein and Murray will show you what can happen at Hotel Transylvania. Free entry. Three stage shows of 25 minutes each at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm, until August 3.

+ dubaiparksandresorts.com

SHARJAH

Fun Day Out

Medcare Medical Centre has arranged a painting competition, face painting, magic show, food and more to keep the little ones busy. Everything is free, from 2pm until 6pm in Al Tawun Street branch.

+ medcare.ae

Beach Bites

Have bites by the beach for Dh99 per person on weekdays and Dh150 per person during weekends at Cote Jardin restaurant, Coral Beach Resort. Deal includes beach and pool access plus a buffet lunch.